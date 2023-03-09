The Players 2023: Full groupings and tee times for the second round at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy begins his second round at 5.56pm GMT (12.56pm local time) alongside Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm at TPC Sawgrass; Watch day two of The Players live on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
All times GMT; USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1150 David Lipsky, SH Kim (Kor), Tyson Alexander
1201 Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
1212 Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab (Aut), Justin Lower
1223 Sepp Straka (Aut), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Stewart Cink
1234 Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1245 JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
1256 KH Lee (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco), Gary Woodland
1307 Ryan Brehm, Ryan Armour, Scott Stallings
1318 Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
1329 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
1340 Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
1351 Aaron Rai (Eng), Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
1650 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
1701 Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
1712 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Callum Tarren (Eng)
1723 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1734 Tony Finau, Tom Kim (Kor), Patrick Cantlay
1745 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1756 Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1807 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1818 Nico Elchavarria (Col), Sungjae Im (Kor), Harris English
1829 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1840 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
1851 Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott (Aus)
Starting on Hole 10
1150 Kevin Tway, Russell Knox (Sco), Chesson Hadley
1201 Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
1212 Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
1223 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)
1234 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1245 Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
1256 Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
1307 Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
1318 Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl), Keegan Bradley
1329 Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
1340 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Max McGreevy
1351 Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
1650 Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1701 Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
1712 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Doug Ghim
1723 Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
1734 Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor (Can), Corey Conners (Can)
1745 Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis (Aus), Tyler Duncan
1756 Adam Svensson (Can), Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
1807 JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
1818 Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes (Can), Brian Harman
1829 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace (Eng)
1840 Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
1851 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Martin
