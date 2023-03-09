The Players 2023: Full groupings and tee times for the second round at TPC Sawgrass

Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry play alongside Viktor Hovland for the first rounds at The Players

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

All times GMT; USA unless stated

Starting at Hole One

1150 David Lipsky, SH Kim (Kor), Tyson Alexander

1201 Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

1212 Ben Griffin, Mattias Schwab (Aut), Justin Lower

1223 Sepp Straka (Aut), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Stewart Cink

1234 Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1245 JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

1256 KH Lee (Kor), Martin Laird (Sco), Gary Woodland

1307 Ryan Brehm, Ryan Armour, Scott Stallings

1318 Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

1329 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

1340 Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

1351 Aaron Rai (Eng), Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

1650 Danny Willett (Eng), Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

1701 Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

1712 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Taylor Pendrith (Can), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1723 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1734 Tony Finau, Tom Kim (Kor), Patrick Cantlay

1745 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1756 Jon Rahm (Esp), Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1807 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1818 Nico Elchavarria (Col), Sungjae Im (Kor), Harris English

1829 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1840 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1851 Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott (Aus)

Starting on Hole 10

1150 Kevin Tway, Russell Knox (Sco), Chesson Hadley

1201 Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

1212 Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

1223 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)

1234 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1245 Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

1256 Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1307 Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1318 Chris Kirk, Seamus Power (Irl), Keegan Bradley

1329 Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1340 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Max McGreevy

1351 Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

1650 Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1701 Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

1712 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Doug Ghim

1723 Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

1734 Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor (Can), Corey Conners (Can)

1745 Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis (Aus), Tyler Duncan

1756 Adam Svensson (Can), Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

1807 JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

1818 Russell Henley, MacKenzie Hughes (Can), Brian Harman

1829 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1840 Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

1851 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Martin

