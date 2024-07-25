PGA Tour: Jacob Bridgeman leads 3M Open as illness forces Open runner-up Billy Horschel to withdraw

Jacob Bridgeman opened up a one-shot lead in the first round of the 3M Open after shooting an eight-under 63 as Open Championship runner-up Billy Horschel withdrew due to illness.

Bridgeman, who has missed his last three cuts on the PGA Tour, carded nine birdies and a solitary bogey in Minnesota, chipping in from the bunker for a gain at his 17th hole.

The 24-year-old, whose best finish this season is tied 14th at the RBC Canadian Open in June, is a stroke clear of Mackenzie Hughes with Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Novak and Martin Trainer a shot further back on six under at TPC Twin Cities.

World No 11 Sahith Theegala, the highest-ranked player in the event, is in the group on five under after a blemish-free round.

Horschel, ranked 33rd in the world after his strong showing at Royal Troon last week, pulled out ahead of the first round, saying. "I wasn't feeling great late last night and took some medicine.

Image: Open Championship runner-up Billy Horschel puled out of the 3M Open due to illness

"Had decent sleep but woke up and just have a fever, body is just not wanting to respond, every muscle feels like it's locked up. Tried to do a little warm-up in the gym, just didn't respond.

"Tried to go out to the golf course and hit some balls, body's just not wanting to cooperate. (It's) disappointing. I was looking forward to playing here at 3M.

"The event is well run so very disappointed not to be able to play here after coming off a really great finish last week."

Watch round two of the PGA Tour's 3M Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm on Friday.

