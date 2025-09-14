PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler charges into Procore Championship contention as Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin holds narrow lead

Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Procore Championship, as Scottie Scheffler charged into contention.

Griffin - one of 10 members of Team USA's Ryder Cup team in the field - bogeyed the par-five last to close a two-under 70 at the Silverado Resort in Napa and head into the final day on 16 under.

The Ryder Cup debutant held a three-shot halfway advantage but is now just one ahead of world No 1 amateur Jackson Koivun, who posted a third-round 68, while world No 1 Scheffler is within two of the lead after an eight-under 64.

Image: Ben Griffin will make his Ryder Cup debut for Team USA this month, live on Sky Sports

South Africa's Garrick Higgo holds fourth spot on 13 under, while Ryder Cup players JJ Spaun and Russell Henley both dropped back to nine under and tied-ninth after rounds of 72 and 74 respectively.

Cam Young is the only other member of Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup side inside the top 20, heading into the final day on seven under and tied-17th. Patrick Cantlay is tied-30th with Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa is in a share of 41st, with Harris English joint-46th and Justin Thomas back in a share of 53rd.

Scheffler's birdie burst puts pressure on Griffin

Scheffler was eight strokes off Griffin heading into the third round but charged into contention by making three consecutive birdies from the third and posting another three-birdie burst from the eighth.

He missed only two greens during this third round, with his double-bogey at the 14th coming after his tee shot drifted thick rough and his third shot - from just short of the green - finished in a deep bunker.

Image: Scottie Scheffler is two strokes off the lead heading into the final day in California

Scheffler responded with three birdies on his last four holes, two of them on par fives, putting the four-time major champion in contention to win a sixth PGA Tour title of the season.

"If I go out and play good consistent golf, I'm going to start moving my way up the leaderboard and that was the goal going into today," Scheffler said. "Hit a lot of greens, holed some putts."

Griffin posted three birdies in his third round but carded his first bogey of the week at the last, where his third shot finished short of the green before a bladed chip left him needing to get up and down to secure his 54-hole lead.

"Not too worried about what he [Scheffler] is going to do," Griffin said. "I've just got to play better than him. If I do that tomorrow, should be able to lift the trophy. Obviously, there's some other guys there in the mix, too, but I think everyone knows what Scottie Scheffler is capable of and I've just got to stay in front."

