Xander Schauffele hunts down Max Greyserman to share lead after three rounds of Baycurrent Classic

Max Greyserman and Xander Schauffele share the lead after Saturday's third round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

In rainy conditions, Greyserman, who is chasing his first PGA Tour title, finished with an even-par 71 with Schauffele carding a 67 at the Yokohama Country Club - both are on 12-under 201.

Going into the final round, five players were three strokes back, including defending champion Nico Echavarria (69), Michael Thorbjornsen (66), Byeong Hun An (66), Garrick Higgo (68) and Si Woo Kim (69).

However, it's a different story from Schauffele, who could add to his long resume on Sunday which includes two major championships, a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and numerous other PGA Tour titles - although he is winless in the last year.

For Schauffele, a win would be particularly sentimental as it's where his mother was raised - a dream way to end his drought.

Image: Xander Schauffele is seeking his 10th PGA TOUR title in his 200th start

"It would be special obviously, my grandparents are here, my mom grew up here with her brother as well," he said.

"That's far away from now, but yeah, to think into the future, it would be an incredible feeling."

In his way is Greyserman, who has been in the lead, either alone or shared, since the first round and is just holding on.

"Obviously I think me and Xander are tied - so I would have liked to push my lead further, play better today and all that stuff, but you're not going to play great for 72 straight holes," he said.

