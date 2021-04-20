US Open and US Women's Open to have limited fans; Covid-19 vaccine needed for non-California residents

Bryson DeChambeau claimed a maiden major victory at the 2020 US Open

Spectators will need to be vaccinated against coronavirus or provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test to attend this year’s US Open and US Women’s Open, the USGA has announced.

The USGA confirmed on Monday that a limited number of fans will attend the 2021 championships, both held in California this June, after last year's events were played without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those attending the US Women's Open from June 3-6 at The Olympic Club and the US Open at Torrey Pines from June 17-20 will need to follow strict Covid-19 protocols, with face coverings and social distancing required for fans, staff and volunteers even if they have been vaccinated.

A Lim Kim will defend her US Women's Open title this summer, following her victory in Houston last December

California residents will have to show proof they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the tournament or that they have tested negative for Covid-19, while it will be mandatory for those travelling into the state that they have received the vaccination to attend.

"Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships," said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director, Championships.

3:50 Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the highlights from Bryson DeChambeau's winning round at the 120th US Open Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the highlights from Bryson DeChambeau's winning round at the 120th US Open

"We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved."

A limited number of tickets for the #USWomensOpen at @TheOlympicClub will be made available to fans starting Monday, April 26.



Tap below for more information. — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) April 19, 2021

The USGA will continue to monitor developments and guidelines in California, with the announcement coming after consulting with the state's health officials. The exact number of fans allowed at either championship has yet to be confirmed.

The opening women's major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, took place without crowds, while an estimated 8,000 fans a day were permitted to attend The Masters at Augusta National this month.

The Olympic Club is hosting the US Women's Open for the first time in 2021, having previously been the venue for the US Open five times, while Torrey Pines holds the US Open for the first time since Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in the 2008 contest.