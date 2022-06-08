Paul Casey withdraws from US Open as his back injury continues to trouble him
Paul Casey hopes to be fit to play in The Open at St Andrews despite missing The Masters and PGA Championship and now the US Open with a back problem; watch the US Open live on Sky Sports Golf from June 16-19
Last Updated: 08/06/22 11:26pm
Paul Casey has withdrawn from the US Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury.
The 44-year-old Englishman last competed at the WGC-Match Play in Austin in March, playing two holes of his opening match against Corey Conners before he conceded because of back spasms.
He did not play his next two matches against Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen, and subsequently withdrew from The Masters and PGA Championship.
Ahead of The Masters, he said: "The back issues are persistent and thus preventing me from being able to compete. I shall now focus on my treatment and recovery so I can return to competitive form as soon as possible."
The US Open starts on June 16 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Casey has been replaced in the US Open field by Canadian Adam Hadwin, the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.
A spokesman for Casey said he is hopeful his back will improve in time for him to play in the The Open at St Andrews next month.
