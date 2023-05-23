US Open 2023: Sergio Garcia progresses through Final Qualifying to secure major spot

Sergio Garcia has qualified for a 24th consecutive US Open appearance

Sergio Garcia will continue his record of playing in every US Open this century after he progressed through a Final Qualifying event in Texas on Monday.

Garcia has fallen down the world rankings since joining the LIV Golf circuit last summer, with last week's PGA Championship the first time since 1999 that the Spaniard was not eligible to feature in a major.

The 2017 Masters champion was also not listed in the initial field for next month's US Open, live on Sky Sports, with Garcia joining several of his fellow LIV competitors in featuring in a one-day qualifying event in Dallas to try and claim one of the eight major spots on offer.

Garcia posted back-to-back 66s at the 36-hole contest - held across Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club - to finish tied-fourth in the 120-man field and ensure he will make a 24th consecutive US Open appearance at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

Carson Young fired rounds of 63 and 62 to claim a five-shot win over Austin Eckroat, with Brent Grant claiming third spot, while Garcia was joined on nine under by Paul Haley and PGA Tour player Roger Sloan from Canada.

Jacob Solomon and Hank Lebioda came through a five-way play-off to take the final two spots on offer, as 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell - a member of LIV - finished one shot outside the qualification places after a second-round 70 at Bent Tree Country Club.

PGA Tour players Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer also fell one shot short, with LIV member Branden Grace, Ryder Cup hopeful Yannik Paul and Scottish duo Martin Laird and Russell Knox among those unable to progress.

Garcia's qualification means there are currently 12 LIV players scheduled to be in the US Open field, with new PGA champion Brooks Koepka joined by fellow past champions Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer, as well as Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed.

How else can people qualify?

Deon Germishuys earned himself a major debut at the US Open after winning a Final Qualifying event at Walton Heath earlier this month, where former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher also grabbed one of the spots on offer.

Germishuys, on his rookie season on the DP World Tour after graduating from the European Challenge Tour last year, carded rounds of 66 and 68 to claim a one-shot victory in the 36-hole event.

The South African ended one ahead of compatriot Wilco Nienaber, Fisher and four-time DP World Tour winner David Horsey, while Sweden's Jens Dantorp, Alejandro Del Rey of Spain and France's Matthieu Pavon took the last three of the seven qualifying places up for grabs.

A qualifying event took place at Ibaraki Golf Club in Japan, where Gunn Charoenkul, Ryutaro Nagano and Ryo Ishikawa earned the three spots available.

There are 10 more 36-hole qualifying events taking place across the USA and Canada on June 5, where hundreds of golfers will try to claim a last-minute spot.

Matt Fitzpatrick will return to defend his US Open title from June 15-18, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports. Watch the opening round from 3pm on June 15 live on Sky Sports Golf.