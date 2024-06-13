US Open: Brooks Koepka explains media snub after costly finish to opening-round 70 at Pinehurst No 2

Brooks Koepka blamed "a lack of creativity" in interview questions for turning down requests to speak to the media following round one of the US Open.

Two-time winner Koepka held a share of the lead after covering his first 10 holes in three under par, but three late bogeys meant he had to settle for a level-par 70 at Pinehurst No 2.

The former world No 1 declined to speak to waiting reporters but insisted that was not because he was angry with his poor finish after later agreeing to a text interview with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch.

Image: Koepka mixed three birdies with three bogeys during his opening round

"I opted not to do 'em just because I didn't feel like it," Koepka wrote. "Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I'm not a media favourite either so it's not like anyone will notice. LOL."

Asked if there was an element of self pity in that response, Koepka added: "No, I'm being honest. Most golf fans don't live or die on my statements. I'm not Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler. And Rory [McIlroy]. Everyone else is kind of an afterthought.

"I'm just not oblivious. Because that's who I would wanna hear from. I wouldn't be one I'd want to hear from. I'm good at removing myself from the situation and understanding as a fan.

"It's more I just don't care about doing it. Everyone else turns interviews down. Not angry at all. Hope that's clear."

Image: Koepka hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round

Garcia takes advantage of late US Open call-up

Koepka is one of 12 LIV Golf League players in the field, with Sergio Garcia also part of that contingent and making the most of his late entry after a rare bogey-free start to his major week.

Garcia was in danger of missing out on a 25th straight appearance in golf's toughest major when he lost out in a seven-for-six play-off in final qualifying in Dallas, the former Masters champion making a bogey on the first extra hole.

However, as first alternate the Spaniard was always likely to gain a place in the field and found out on Monday morning that he would indeed get to contest his third US Open at the North Carolina venue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Timberlake spotted Sergio Garcia in the crowd at his concert earlier this month and decided to show off his golf swing!

Garcia was among the early starters in round one on Thursday and became just the sixth player to card a bogey-free round in a US Open at Pinehurst with 17 pars and one birdie. The last time Garcia went bogey-free in the first round of a major was in the 2017 Masters, which he went on to win.

"Obviously to shoot under par in a US Open, which is a championship that I love, it's always great," Garcia said. "To go bogey-free is even greater. It's something that I give a lot of respect to, and I'm very proud of.

"I've had the pleasure of playing this championship 25 years in a row and not a lot of people get to do that, so I'm very, very happy to be here and that's why I keep trying to qualify and make it here. Very happy about the way I played, the way I managed my game throughout the whole round, and how patient I stayed all day.

"I tried to stay very calm and very committed to what I wanted to do, which was to hit a lot of greens and give myself a lot of outside chances for birdie and hope that you get one of those days when you make three or four, and then it's an amazing day. You don't, like today, it's still a great day."

