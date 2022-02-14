The 150th Open: Collin Morikawa to feature in R&A's Celebration of Champions event at St Andrews

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will take part in a star-studded four-hole challenge ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Morikawa, who won his second major title at Royal St George's last year, will be part of a 48-strong field competing over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes of the Old Course on Monday, July 11.

The reigning DP World Tour champion will be joined by the likes of five-time winner Tom Watson, women's major champions, top amateurs and leading players with a disability, with the event being part of round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel.

"It's going to be very special to come to St Andrews for The 150th Open as defending champion and it will be a real honour to play alongside legends of our game in The R&A Celebration of Champions," Morikawa said.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers added: "We are bringing together golf's greatest names with current and future stars of the sport for a unique and very fitting exhibition over the Old Course.

"They represent the past, present and future of this wonderful sport and reflect our purpose to ensure that golf is inclusive and accessible to everyone.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to St Andrews for The 150th Open and The R&A Celebration of Champions will be a real highlight in what already promises to be a very special week and a momentous occasion for sport."

Tom Watson, five-time Champion Golfer and Global Ambassador for The Open, said: "The Open has provided me with so many cherished moments throughout my life and so I feel privileged to be joining a great number of champions at St Andrews later this year to celebrate this historic occasion for golf."

The R&A will also stage a "Celebration of Light" with a light and sound projection show which will be beamed on to the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in late March.

The 150th Open takes place from July 14-17, with round-the-clock coverage throughout tournament week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel.