The Open: What can you remember from Francesco Molinari's win?

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel The Open heads back to Northern Ireland, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel

Francesco Molinari returns to The Open this week as defending champion, but how much do you remember from his breakthrough victory at Carnoustie?

Molinari claimed his maiden major title in last year's contest during an incredible summer for the Italian, where he registered three wins in six worldwide starts.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The six-time European Tour winner joined the likes of Tom Watson and Gary Player as Open champions at Carnoustie, with Molinari now looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to lift the Claret Jug in successive years.

Will Molinari successfully defend his title this week?

Last year's event saw Tiger Woods threaten a 15th major title after briefly moving top of the leaderboard during the final round, with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose among the other notable names in contention in Scotland.

The Open Live Live on

How much can you remember from last year's Open Championship? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

Watch The Open from July 18-21 live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage begins on Thursday July 18 from 6.30am on Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports Main Event.