The Open: What can you remember from Francesco Molinari's win?
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/07/19 8:53am
Francesco Molinari returns to The Open this week as defending champion, but how much do you remember from his breakthrough victory at Carnoustie?
Molinari claimed his maiden major title in last year's contest during an incredible summer for the Italian, where he registered three wins in six worldwide starts.
The six-time European Tour winner joined the likes of Tom Watson and Gary Player as Open champions at Carnoustie, with Molinari now looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to lift the Claret Jug in successive years.
Last year's event saw Tiger Woods threaten a 15th major title after briefly moving top of the leaderboard during the final round, with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose among the other notable names in contention in Scotland.
How much can you remember from last year's Open Championship? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!
