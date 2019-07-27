Open champion Shane Lowry parades Claret Jug at All-Ireland semi-final

0:54 Open champion Shane Lowry received a warm reception at Croke Park as he paraded the Claret Jub prior to Kilkenny's All-Ireland hurling semi-final win over Limerick. Open champion Shane Lowry received a warm reception at Croke Park as he paraded the Claret Jub prior to Kilkenny's All-Ireland hurling semi-final win over Limerick.

Shane Lowry continued his Open celebrations as he paraded the Claret Jug at Croke Park ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

The Offaly hero was given a standing ovation by the 55,000 fans at GAA headquarters shortly before the contest, which saw Kilkenny advance to the final with a thrilling 1-21 to 2-17 victory.

Shane Lowry claimed a six-shot win at Royal Portrush

Lowry claimed his maiden major title in the first Open to be played at Royal Portrush since 1951 last week, defying the elements on the final day to earn a six-shot victory which he set up with a blistering course-record 63 in the third round.

The 32-year-old subsequently withdrew from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational as well as next week's Wyndham Championship, clearly intent on enjoying his first fortnight as Open champion away from the golf course.

His peers in Memphis, meanwhile, have been unanimous in their praise of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush while also paying tribute to Lowry's superb performance in Northern Ireland.

The likes of Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and US Open champion Gary Woodland thoroughly enjoyed the test provided by Portrush and insisted Lowry was a worthy winner of The 148th Open, with Garcia proclaiming the course as one of the best he has played in his 23 Open appearances.

