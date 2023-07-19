Who will win The Open at Royal Liverpool? Sky Sports pundits give their predictions for major glory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley and Iona Stephen take a look at the Royal Liverpool course ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake Wayne Riley and Iona Stephen take a look at the Royal Liverpool course ahead of the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake

The world's best golfers are on the Wirral this week for The 151st Open, with a wealth of players in contention to win the final men's major of the year.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as pre-tournament favourite after an incredible 2023, where he has finished no worse than 12th and had seven consecutive top-fives, with the American looking to register a third victory of the year.

Rory McIlroy won The Open the last time it was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and comes in off the back of an impressive victory at the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, with the former world No 1 in prime form to end his nine-year major drought.

Rory McIlroy (right) and Jon Rahm (left) head into the week as world No 2 and world No 3 respectively

Jon Rahm has the chance to claim a second major of the year, following his success at The Masters in April, while Tommy Fleetwood heads the home hopes as he looks for a maiden major title.

Defending champion Cameron Smith, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are among the other names touted as potential contenders this week, but who will lift the Claret Jug? We asked pundits from the Sky Sports Golf team and the stars from other areas of Sky Sports for their major predictions…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Smith, defending Open champion, reflects on his win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews and claims he is a better golfer this year Cameron Smith, defending Open champion, reflects on his win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews and claims he is a better golfer this year

Dame Laura Davies, four-time major champion:

"I did a day up here with Fleetwood about two weeks ago and listening to the way he was talking, he was very calm. He's not predicting any wins, but he loves the place.

"He had a bad start last week in Scotland and still managed to get up there, so much so that apart from an unfortunate finish he could have had a top-three finish.

The Open Live Live on

"McIlroy stepped up Sunday when it looked like he wasn't going to win again because of what (Robert) MacIntyre had done. But he hit those last two shots on 17 and 18, and got a great win - so he's your obvious favourite."

Rich Beem, 2002 PGA champion:

"I can't look past Fleetwood and he is going to be so excited. I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get to Thursday here.

"He lives about an hour away from here, I know he's staying at home this week, and to be coming back to this part of the world and playing again in front of hometown fans, I think this is going to be an exceptional week for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood claims he is fed up of Everton's struggles towards the bottom of the Premier League but adds he has been impressed with the work of Sean Dyche at the club Tommy Fleetwood claims he is fed up of Everton's struggles towards the bottom of the Premier League but adds he has been impressed with the work of Sean Dyche at the club

David Howell, two-time Ryder Cup winner:

"An outsider is Englishman Matthew Southgate who loves The Open and will have a good week. I'm not saying he's going to win, but he's somebody who could unexpectedly do well and have a great walk down the 18th.

"I think McIlroy will have a good week and it would be nice to see Fleetwood play well. I feel Tyrrell Hatton hasn't had a big major moment yet and it's going to happen soon. He can beat anyone so surely at some point that form will come into a major."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy quickly turned his focus to The Open after winning the Scottish Open McIlroy quickly turned his focus to The Open after winning the Scottish Open

Nasser Hussain, former England cricket captain:

"Take your pick! There's so many players in great form at the moment, none more so than McIlroy after winning the Scottish Open. I can certainly see him winning again this week, while I reckon the likes of Scheffler and Brooks Koepka will be up near the top again too - they're so consistent in the majors.

"But my tip would be Rahm. I'd certainly like to see him add The Open to his list of majors, and I think he is the one to beat."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rahm praised Carlos Alcaraz’s determination and strength after he beat the 'best player ever' in Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and says his future is very bright Rahm praised Carlos Alcaraz’s determination and strength after he beat the 'best player ever' in Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and says his future is very bright

Carl Frampton, two-weight world champion:

"One of the main reasons I'm looking forward to The Open is watching McIlroy. Obviously being from Northern Ireland we all get behind him, we want him to win another major and he's there or thereabouts.

"I'll be watching it, there's good drama in The Open, it's really, really good but I'll be backing McIlroy. I hope he can win it and I want him to win it."

Wayne Mardle, five-time World Championship darts semi-finalist:

"I am massively looking forward to The Open. I have backed three players already and I backed them quite a while go. I am adamant that Fowler's run will continue. I am adamant that he can play well in another Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rickie Fowler joined Sky Sports in the Open Zone to hit some hickory clubs and spoke about his respect for the greats of the game playing with the equipment Rickie Fowler joined Sky Sports in the Open Zone to hit some hickory clubs and spoke about his respect for the greats of the game playing with the equipment

"I am also going to go for two big-hitters that are going to have conditions in their favour and that is Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. I can't look any further than those three."

Simon Lazenby, Sky Sports F1 presenter:

"Seeing what MacIntyre did in Scotland was incredible, to finish with that birdie, so I'm hoping he can follow up a good performance there with a decent Open finish. I feel like he would be a real asset to the Ryder Cup team. He's a rising star on the European scene and we need a few of those.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a dramatic final round as McIlroy secured a dramatic victory over Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open Highlights from a dramatic final round as McIlroy secured a dramatic victory over Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open

"McIlroy is just ripe to win, he won here last time and I think he's obviously going to be one of the favourites. I'm liking Fowler and the form he is bringing in, but can he convert on a major? That's the question and the same for McIlroy.

"My pick is Scottie Scheffler. He plays most of his golf on the PGA Tour, came to Scotland and finished third at the Renaissance Club. He has got the kind of golf game that can adapt to any conditions, so he's my pick."

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.