The Open tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele for first two rounds at Royal Troon

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:32, UK
Tiger Woods has been drawn alongside Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay for the first two rounds of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon.
Woods faces a late-early draw on his first appearance since back-to-back missed cuts at the PGA Championship and US Open, going out at 2.37pm on Thursday alongside reigning PGA champion Schauffele and former FedExCup winner Cantlay.
The former world No 1 missed last year's contest through injury and also did not feature when The Open was last held at Royal Troon in 2016, with this week's appearance meaning Woods is set to complete all four majors in a calendar year for the first time since 2019.
Former Champion Golfer Justin Leonard will hit the opening tee shot at 6.35am on Thursday, with the 1997 winner at Royal Troon alongside Todd Hamilton - who lifted the Claret Jug at the same venue in 2004 - and Scotland's Jack McDonald.
Defending champion Brian Harman is among the morning starters and plays with Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala, teeing off at 9.58am, while Rory McIlroy is out in the following group as he begins his latest bid to claim an elusive fifth major victory.
McIlroy - who has top-six finishes in six of his last eight starts at The Open since his 2014 win - will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and American Max Homa, while US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau partners Ludvig Åberg and Tom Kim.
Genesis Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre is grouped with Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in an all-American threeball with 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and 2022 runner-up Cameron Young.
Former Open champions Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith have been grouped with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, with former world No 1 Brooks Koepka out alongside Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama.
0936 Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
0947 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
0958 Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala
1009 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1426 Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brooks Koepka
1437 Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
1448 Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1459 Shane Lowry (Irl), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1510 Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
