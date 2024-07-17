The Open: Who will win at Royal Troon? Sky Sports pundit predictions and vote for your next major champion

The waiting is almost over for the final men’s major of the year, but who will win The 152nd Open this week at Royal Troon?

Brian Harman returns as defending champion after last year's six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool, with the left-hander now having the chance to become the first player since Padraig Harrington to win back-to-back editions of The Open.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in action for the first time since his Travelers Championship victory last month, with the two-time Masters champion the pre-tournament favourite and chasing a seventh victory in 11 starts.

Rory McIlroy has had 21 major top-10s since his 2014 PGA Championship victory without adding to his win tally, having squandered a two-shot lead in the closing holes of the US Open last month, but insists he is 'closer than ever' to a fifth major title.

The last six men's majors have all been won by Americans, with Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau both confident of adding to their victories at the PGA Championship and US Open respectively, while Collin Morikawa is among the names expected to impress.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will target a maiden major, having enjoyed a dramatic Genesis Scottish Open victory last week, while Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are among those bidding to become the first English winner of The Open since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992.

Who will be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year? We asked the Sky Sports Golf team involved in the Live at The Range programmes this week who they think will lift the Claret Jug, along with some outside names who could impress…

Morikawa or McIlroy for major glory?

Tim Barter: "Collin Morikawa is in tremendous form, having had nine top-20s in a row and four top five finishes in his last six starts. He's a former Open champion and obviously knows how to play links golf.

"When I interviewed him last week, he was arguably the most confident if I've ever heard him about his putter, so he's my pick this week.

Dame Laura Davies: "The one that feels pretty obvious is Rory McIlroy. He was okay week at the Genesis Scottish Open after his disappointment at the US Open, so the rust is off now after having those three weeks off."

Nick Dougherty: "Collin Morikawa has Open pedigree having won in 2021 at Royal St George's and is in impeccable form, with only Scottie Scheffler and maybe Xander Schauffele better this season."

Henni Koyack: "It could be fairytale story for Rory McIlroy, especially after what he went through at the US Open. It would be a long time coming, breaking the 10-year major drought. A rain softened golf course will require somebody with a bit of firepower, so McIlroy's name comes to mind."

Andrew Coltart: "Collin Morikawa is on the boil and currently playing some of the best golf of his life. He had two great performances in the first two majors of the season and played well last week. He has got his mojo back, loves links golf and is one who can impress."

Inci Mehmet: "Rory McIlroy is an amazing driver of the golf ball, has had a little bit of time out to work on his game and I think he will be so hungry for this week. He will have a chip on his shoulder after the US Open and I think he can get it done."

Josh Antmann: "Collin Morikawa is a former winner of the Claret Jug, was in the final group at both The Masters and PGA Championship and was in the mix. I think whatever issues he had in his game are fixed, he has got that fade back and played well in Scotland last week."

Who could be a surprise player to impress?

Tim Barter: "Romain Langasque was third last week at the Genesis Scottish Open and had a top-10 in Germany the week before. He's a wonderful ball striker, a very creative player and got all the ball flights you need.

Image: Could Romain Langasque challenge for a maiden major victory this week?

"Generally, the putter is the weakness, be has got a relatively new caddie who has reading putts for him and helping him with the putter. He's warming up nicely and he's a big-priced outsider, but watch out for him."

Andrew Coltart: "Alex Noren has a fabulous short game and is starting to show signs of a bit of form. He hasn't won in a little while but is one to look out for."

Dame Laura Davies: "Sungjae Im is playing so well, been really solid this year, and putted great on links greens last week in Scotland. He is someone who could be a surprise package."

Nick Dougherty: "I like the way Tom Kim puts his game together and is in pretty good form, finishing second at the Travelers Championship and fourth in Canada not long before that. He was runner-up to Brian Harman last year, so I think he likes this sort of golf and can have a good week."

Iona Stephen: "Dominic Clemons, who came runner-up at the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin and qualified through Final Qualifying for this week, is one to keep an eye on for a top-20 finish."

