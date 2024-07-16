The Open: Tiger Woods hits back at Colin Montgomerie's suggestion to retire ahead of major return at Royal Troon

Tiger Woods insists he still believes he can add to his major tally at The Open and has hit back at Colin Montgomerie's suggestion that he should retire.

The former world No 1 has played a limited schedule since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash in February 2021, although is on course to play all four majors in a calendar year for the first time since 2019.

Woods finished last of those who made the cut at The Masters and made early exits at both the PGA Championship and US Open, with Montgomerie questioning in an interview ahead of the final men's major of the year whether he should already have called time on his playing career.

Woods will playing alongside Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds at Royal Troon

When asked if he had a response to Montgomerie's comments, Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference: "I'll play as long as I can play and feel like I can still win the event.

"As a past [Open] champion I am exempt until I'm 60. Colin is not as he's not a past champion, he's not exempt.

"He doesn't get the right to make that decision. I do. When I get to his age I get to make that decision. He doesn't."

Woods arrived at Royal Troon on Sunday ahead of the final men's major of the year

Following Woods' press conference, Montgomerie posted on X: "If golf writers want my thoughts on Tiger please ask me direct, rather than taking a quote from an interview out of context.

"Wishing Tiger an enjoyable and successful week."

Woods played an 18-hole practice round on Sunday and was out on the course again on Monday morning, playing a practice round with Justin Thomas and Max Homa, with the 48-year-old pleased with the physical progress he is making.

"I've been training a lot better," Woods said. "We've been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good. Body's been feeling better to be able to do such things, and it translates on being able to hit the ball better.

"Can't quite stay out there during a practice session as long as I'd like, but I'm able to do some things that I haven't done all year, which is nice."

Ryder Cup decision 'very difficult to make'

Woods had been widely expected to captain Team USA for the next Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, only for him to turn the role down due to his involvement in the PGA Tour's negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"The decision was very difficult for me to make," Woods said. "My time has been so loaded with the tour and everything with what we are trying to accomplish.

"I am on so many sub-committees it takes so much time in the day, I told Seth (Waugh, PGA of America chief executive) I just didn't feel I could do the job properly, I couldn't devote the time.

"I barely had enough time to do what I'm doing right now, and add in the TGL [golf league created by Woods and Rory McIlroy] starts next year, as well as the Ryder Cup. You add all that together and then with our negotiations with the PIF, all that concurrently going on at exactly the same time, there's only so many hours in the day.

"I didn't think I would be doing the captaincy, or the players or Team USA justice if I was captain with everything I had to do."

Woods reveals post-US Open message to McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will have another opportunity to end his major drought, having squandered a two-shot lead in dramatic fashion during the closing holes of the US Open last month, with Woods revealing he had reached out to the Northern Irishman after the Pinehurst heartbreak.

"I just sent him a nice text," Woods said. "That was it. I waited a week before I sent it. I wanted to let it calm down. I know he was being besieged by a lot of different things going on, and just let it cool down for a week."

When asked what he said, Woods explained: "Just basically, as you know, I'm your friend. I know this is a difficult moment. We've all been there as champions. We all lose.

"Unfortunately, it just happened, and the raw emotion of it, it's still there, and it's going to be there for, I'm sure, some time.

"The faster he's able to get back on a horse and get back into contention, like he did last week, the better it is for him."

