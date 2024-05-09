When is the PGA Championship on Sky Sports? TV times, key coverage and how to watch live from Valhalla

The men’s major season continues at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage from Valhalla exclusively live this month on Sky Sports.

Scottie Scheffler arrives as the pre-tournament favourite after his dominant start to 2024, where a second Masters victory in three years and a successful title defence at The Players have been among four wins already this year.

Scheffler finished tied-second last year to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who comes in off the back of a victory of the LIV Golf League event in Singapore and can become the first player since Tiger Woods to win the Wanamaker Trophy on four occasions.

Woods returns to competitive action after successfully completing 72 holes at The Masters last month, with the former world No 1 winning this event at Valhalla in 2000 as part of the infamous 'Tiger Slam'.

Rory McIlroy is also a former champion at Valhalla, claiming a one-shot victory the last time the tournament was held there in 2014 to register the most recent of his four major titles, with the Northern Irishman already a winner this year on the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth has another opportunity to compete the career Grand Slam, while Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith will be joining Koepka as among the 16 players from the LIV Golf League in action.

There's also the possibility of a new major champion, with Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg all looking to make the PGA Championship their maiden major title.

When is coverage live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is once again the home of the PGA Championship, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week.

Live coverage from the tournament itself begins from 1pm on Thursday May 16 and Friday May 17 on Sky Sports Golf, while the action gets under way from 2pm over the weekend and runs through until long after close of play.

There will be daily highlights available each morning, along with an extended programme of Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee debating the best of the day's play, while the final round will be shown - in full - the day after the tournament.

Key TV times (all BST and on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday - 1400-2200 - Live from the PGA Championship

Wednesday - 1400-2200 - Live from the PGA Championship

Thursday - 1300-0000 - Day one LIVE!

Friday - 1300-0000 - Day two LIVE!

Saturday - 1400-0000 - Day three LIVE!

Sunday - 1400-0000 - Day four LIVE!

What else do I need to know?

Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week will see the Sky Sports Golf channel will have an eight-hour live build-up show from 2pm each day, bringing you the latest news, interviews and updates from Kentucky.

The Sky Sports Golf channel will also have lots of official films from past PGA Championships throughout the week, including Woods and McIlroy's past successes, while Sky Sports News offers live updates and in-round highlights from the tournament.

Download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights and clips, plus a dedicated blog that offers live text commentary from every round, with the Sky Sports Golf social accounts also providing updates and near-live clips.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can get Sky Sports to keep up with the action or stream the biggest moments on NOW.

The PGA Championship is one of two tournaments live on Sky Sports that week, with all four rounds of the Ladies European Tour's Amundi German Masters available to enjoy. Coverage begins at 10am on Thursday and Friday before starting at 11am over the weekend.

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch live from May 16-19 on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Thursday May 16 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

