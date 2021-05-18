PGA Championship 2021: Ben Coley picks out ten long-shot contenders to impress at Kiawah Island

Victor Perez (left) and Billy Horschel (right) are both in action at the PGA Championship this week

With as many as 11 places on offer for each-way punters at the PGA Championship this week, Ben Coley looks at some of the potential place contenders — the only rule being they must be 100/1 and bigger.

Billy Horschel

Having won the WGC-Match Play earlier this season, shortly after he'd been second in a similarly high-class event behind Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel is inside the world's top 20.

That means he's playing some of the best golf of his career and the 34-year-old has a decent major record, making the cut in the last eight he's played on home soil, and finishing fourth in the 2013 US Open.

Billy Horschel is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour

Look at those around him in the Official World Golf Rankings and you'll find some players who haven't done as he has and won this year, and yet are considerably shorter. All aspects of his game fired nicely last time and he would not be a surprise contender.

Stewart Cink

Players with multiple PGA Tour victories this season: Bryson DeChambeau (2) and Stewart Cink (2). That alone should tell you how well the veteran is playing at 47 years of age, and it's just a few weeks since he produced a dominant display here in South Carolina to win the RBC Heritage.

PGA Championship Preview Show Live on

While majors are a different ball-game, Cink has played in five of them since 2018, and his results read 24-4-MC-20-12. That means on four occasions he's either hit the frame or had a chance to, and it's only his age which can be held against him. Nevertheless, he still gets it out there off the tee, and as far as form in the wind goes it's 12 years since he won The Open.

Branden Grace

It has often paid to focus on recent winners in all of the majors, not least this one. Such a formula would've helped unearth shock champions like Keegan Bradley and Y.E. Yang, plus less surprising ones like Morikawa, who defends his title.

Branden Grace heads into the week as world No 92

Branden Grace's victory in the Puerto Rico Open isn't the strongest form by any means, but it's another example of how well he plays by the coast, in the wind, and how good he is under the gun. Those assets almost saw him win the US Open in 2015, at a course with some similarities to this one, and with his coach in tow he looks a potential each-way player by the Atlantic Ocean.

Matt Jones

Jones's victory this year came in the Honda Classic, the same event Rory McIlroy landed in 2012 before going on to dominate here. More than that, it's one which has brought out the best in players who were either already major champions, or those who would go on to be.

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

Recent examples include Padraig Harrington, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, and Jones, who has twice won the Australian Open, is in the form of his life at 41. Longer than you might think and with a sharp short game, he looks to have plenty in his favour and the fact he led through 36 holes in this event when played at a similar course back in 2015 is another positive.

Thomas Pieters

If the longest course in major championship history does instead set things up for the biggest hitters to dominate, don't be surprised if the powerful Thomas Pieters works his way into contention once again. He's done that twice before in majors, both under conditions which brought out the best in his game, including when this championship went to Bellerive three years ago.

Thomas Pieters has four top-15 finishes in his last five worldwide starts

More recently he was right in the mix at halfway in last September's US Open, another tournament where big-hitting was the first requirement, and his form so far in 2021 has a really solid look to it.

Victor Perez

Ranked 33rd in the world and still on course for a Ryder Cup debut this September, Victor Perez has drifted to a big price following a disappointing missed cut in the Masters. But prior to that, he followed ninth place at The Players with a run to the semi-finals of the Match Play, and the courses which hosted those events are both designed by Pete Dye, who is responsible for Kiawah Island.

Victor Perez is looking a first worldwide victory since the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

That and the fact he's won a Dunhill Links Championship place Perez on the radar as well as fourth place behind Dustin Johnson in the Saudi International earlier this year, an event played on similar turf. His secret weapon? That could be caddie JP Fitzgerald, who was on Rory McIlroy's bag when he won so brilliantly here in 2012.

Henrik Stenson

Now we're into the realms of the most unlikely champion, but at least Henrik Stenson has proven credentials. Winner of the Open Championship in 2016, it's only a couple of years since he was beating a high-class field by the coast in the Bahamas, and he's a former Players Campion at Dye's TPC Sawgrass.

Henrik Stenson has dropped to 130th in the world rankings

Why the price? Because he's been largely awful this year, however he performed better than many expected at The Masters, then contended in the Zurich Classic to a point along with teammate Justin Rose. Following that he made another cut at the Valspar so there have been one or two signs he's playing just a little better. More is needed, but if it's going to come then perhaps by the coast, on a tough, Dye-designed course, is as good a place as any.

Jazz Janewattananond

Like Stenson, Jazz Janewattananond is part of the Pete Cowen stable, the same coach who is now watching over McIlroy, and who helped guide the likes of Danny Willett and Brooks Koepka to major glory. Perhaps that rubbed off on Jazz just a little as he turned promise into prolific wins in Asia before the pandemic stopped him in his tracks.

Jazz Janewattananond finished runner-up at the Kenya Savannah Classic in March

Since then, he's taken a while to get going but he's now made nine of his last 10 cuts dating back to the Masters last November, and has had two chances to win on the European Tour. More is needed but he was 11th last week at The Belfry to continue a solid run of golf and sat second through 54 holes in this tournament two years ago, where he finished 14th and was very close to landing the place money.

Takumi Kanaya

The world's top-ranked amateur before turning professional, Takumi Kanaya has already climbed to 77th in the world on the back of three victories in his native Japan, where his recent form reads 1-16-15-7.

Clearly this is an altogether different challenge, but he was ninth behind Paul Casey in the Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year and finished third to Jones in the 2019 Australian Open while still an amateur. Doubtless inspired by Hideki Matsuyama's exploits at Augusta, he might outperform expectations despite the size of this course and the fact he is far from the longest.

Kurt Kitayama

The case for Kurt Kitayama is similar to that which has been made for Pieters: he hits the ball a mile, and if this is all about power then he's at an immediate advantage. I also like the fact he's contended under tough conditions in Europe this year, contending on the paspalum greens of Qatar before finishing runner-up in Kenya.

His victory in Oman a couple of years ago also ticks a lot of boxes, having been played in a strong breeze, by the sea, on paspalum. His fourth-placed finish at Le Golf National also catches my eye and while yet to prove himself in this company, the American is in much better form than when making the cut at Harding Park in August.

Watch the PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins with the opening round on Thursday May 20 from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.