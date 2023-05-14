PGA Championship 2023: When is coverage live on Sky Sports? Key TV times and ways to watch

The men’s major season continues this week at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage from Oak Hill exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Justin Thomas returns as defending champion after overturning a seven-stroke deficit on the final day to snatch victory last year in a play-off, with the former world No 1 now having the chance to become just the sixth player in history to win the PGA Championship three times.

The American would become only the third golfer in the stroke play era to claim back-to-back PGA Championship titles, following on from Tiger Woods - who misses the event through injury - and Brooks Koepka, with Thomas one of numerous players set to challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Jon Rahm has already won four times in 2023 - including an impressive victory at The Masters, with the Spaniard and LIV golfer Dustin Johnson both aiming to move three-quarters of the way to completing the career Grand Slam with a major title this week.

Jordan Spieth will hope to shrug off a niggling wrist injury to challenge for his only missing major, having won The Masters and US Open in 2015 before prevailing at The Open in 2017, with the American one of numerous names likely to contend for a major victory.

Rahm will tussle at the top of the world rankings with Scottie Scheffler, who dominated The Players earlier this season to register a sixth worldwide win in 13 months, while Rory McIlroy will look to use "home course" advantage in his bid to end a winless streak in majors that stretches back to 2014.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Sam Burns will be among those chasing a maiden major title, along with English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, with reigning Open champion Cameron Smith part of a strong LIV contingent in action.

Sky Sports will have extended coverage from the second men's major of the year, with over 40 hours of live coverage available across the four tournament days. Coverage begins from 1pm on Thursday and Friday, with the action getting underway from 2pm over the weekend.

Key TV times (all BST and live on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday - 1300 to 0000

Friday - 1300 to 0000

Saturday - 1400 to 0000

Sunday - 1400 to 0000

There will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous rounds' action on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports News will offer regular live updates, while you can download the Sky Sports App to get news, interviews, highlights, clips, leaderboard scores and a dedicated blog.

Sky Sports Golf will show documentaries and features from past editions of the event in the days leading up to the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

