PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Valhalla

World No 1 Brooks Koepka is defending champion, Rory McIlroy searches for a fifth major and Scottie Scheffler is among the early starters on Friday morning; watch the second round live on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf
Tuesday 14 May 2024 20:21, UK
The full list of groupings and tee times for the second round of the 106th PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
All times BST; USA unless stated
*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)
1215 Rich Beem, Kazuma Kobori (Jpn), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)
1226 Josh Bevell [CFPT], Aaron Rai (Eng), Jordan Smith (Eng)
1237 Charley Hoffman, Jesse Mueller [CFPT], Andrew Putnam
1248 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Alexander Noren (Swe)
1259 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), JT Poston, YE Yang (Kor)
1310 Jason Dufner, Jake Knapp, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1321 Thomas Detry (Bel), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jimmy Walker
1332 Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List
1343 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Beau Hossler, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1354 Keith Mitchell, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd
1405 Brice Garnett, John Somers [CFPT], Jesper Svensson (Swe)
1416 Evan Bowser [CFPT], Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)
1427 Chris Gotterup, Vincent Norrman (Swe), Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT]
1745 Tyler Collet [CFPT], Doug Ghim, Adrian Meronk (Pol)
1756 Larkin Gross [CFPT], Lucas Herbert (Aus), Grayson Murray
1807 Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1818 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
1829 Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott (Aus), Tiger Woods
1840 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
1851 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1902 Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
1913 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sahith Theegala
1924 Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1935 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)
1946 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ben Griffin, Andrew Svoboda [CFPT]
1957 Preston Cole [CFPT], Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Tim Widing (Swe),
1220 Matt Dobyns [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), David Puig (Esp)
1231 Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tracy Phillips [CFPT]
1242 Cameron Davis (Aus), Harris English, Talor Gooch
1253 Jason Day (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1304 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
1315 Tom Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Gary Woodland
1326 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa
1337 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young
1348 Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
1359 Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Zalatoris
1410 Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Patrick Reed
1421 Mark Hubbard, Brad Marek [CFPT], Maverick McNealy
1432 SH Kim (Kor), Braden Shattuck [CFPT], CT Pan (Tpe)
1740 Michael Block [CFPT], Luke Donald (Eng), Shaun Micheel
1751 Jeffrey Kellen [CFPT], Ben Kohles, Alex Smalley
1802 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Josh Speight [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)
1813 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Oakley [CFPT], Adam Svensson (Can)
1824 Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1835 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole
1846 Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap, Adam Schenk
1857 John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1908 Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati, Victor Perez (Fra)
1919 Zac Blair, Ben Polland [CFPT], Ryan van Velzen (Rsa)
1930 KH Lee (Kor), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jeremy Wells [CFPT]
1941 Jared Jones [CFPT], Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
1952 Kyle Mendoza [CFPT], Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Who will win the PGA Championship?
