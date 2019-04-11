The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson go close to aces

0:55 Phil Mickelson was inches away from firing a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th Phil Mickelson was inches away from firing a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th

No player was able to fire a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Masters, but two players went almighty close to joining an exclusive club at Augusta.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Charley Hoffman fired an ace at the par-three 16th during the 2018 contest, following on from Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Davis Love III and Matt Kuchar in recent years, but Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau both came within inches of adding their names to that list.

Mickelson's tee shot pitched in the centre of the green and trickled down the slope to less than a foot away from the hole, only for DeChambeau to go even closer with his effort in the group behind.

0:28 Bryson DeChambeau produced a top quality shot on the 16th as he almost found a hole-in-one Bryson DeChambeau produced a top quality shot on the 16th as he almost found a hole-in-one

Both players tapped in for birdie to lift the American duo to four under and close the gap on leader Brooks Koepka.

Watch the videos above to see how close we came to a pair of Augusta aces!

The Masters - Live Live on

Watch the Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues with Featured Groups on Friday from 2.15pm via the Sky Sports red button.