The Masters 2021: Tommy Fleetwood fires hole-in-one at Augusta National's par-three 16th hole
Tommy Fleetwood, chasing a maiden major title, posted a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th during the first round at Augusta National; fellow Englishman Justin Rose sets the pace in the opening men's major of the year
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 08/04/21 11:23pm
Some golfers can go through their entire careers without making a hole-in-one, but Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his second ace in as many events during the opening round at The Masters.
The Englishman made a hole-in-one during his last-16 match at last month's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, only to achieve another slamdunk late in his first round at Augusta National.
Fleetwood had made a slow start to the opening men's major of the year and was four over after 15 holes, having failed to register a birdie, but saw his fortunes change in dramatic fashion at the par-three 16th.
With a nine-iron in his hand, Fleetwood went for an aggressive line on the 170-yard hole and saw his tee shot take a couple of bounces before rolling into the centre of the cup for a timely hole-in-one.
The ace saw Fleetwood jump to two over and within nine strokes of compatriot Justin Rose, who had opened up a commanding four-shot advantage after setting the pace with a stunning opening-round 65.
