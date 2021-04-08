The Masters 2021: Tommy Fleetwood fires hole-in-one at Augusta National's par-three 16th hole

1:22 Tommy Fleetwood registered his second hole-in-one in as many events with a stunning ace during the opening round of The Masters Tommy Fleetwood registered his second hole-in-one in as many events with a stunning ace during the opening round of The Masters

Some golfers can go through their entire careers without making a hole-in-one, but Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his second ace in as many events during the opening round at The Masters.

The Englishman made a hole-in-one during his last-16 match at last month's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, only to achieve another slamdunk late in his first round at Augusta National.

Fleetwood had made a slow start to the opening men's major of the year and was four over after 15 holes, having failed to register a birdie, but saw his fortunes change in dramatic fashion at the par-three 16th.

With a nine-iron in his hand, Fleetwood went for an aggressive line on the 170-yard hole and saw his tee shot take a couple of bounces before rolling into the centre of the cup for a timely hole-in-one.

The ace saw Fleetwood jump to two over and within nine strokes of compatriot Justin Rose, who had opened up a commanding four-shot advantage after setting the pace with a stunning opening-round 65.

