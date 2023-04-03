The Masters: Cameron Smith calls on LIV players to impress at Augusta after media 'rubbish'

Cameron Smith finished tied-third at The Masters in 2022

Cameron Smith has criticised the media for the 'rubbish' talked about LIV but has admitted the breakaway circuit could do with some of its players contending at The Masters.

The reigning Open champion is one of 18 LIV members in the field at Augusta National for the opening major of the year, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy has another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

Brooks Koepka said it would be a "huge statement" for one of the players from the rival circuit to enjoy major success this week, while Smith believes a strong showing from the LIV contingent could help reduce the negativity around their events.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brooks Koepka says that a LIV Masters winner would be a huge statement for the breakaway tour. Brooks Koepka says that a LIV Masters winner would be a huge statement for the breakaway tour.

"I think it's just important for LIV guys to be up there because I think we need to be up there," Smith said ahead of The Masters, where he was the only LIV player to be given a pre-tournament press conference.

"I think there's a lot of chatter about 'these guys don't play real golf; these guys don't play real golf courses'. For sure, I'll be the first one to say the fields aren't as strong, but we've still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf.

Cameron Smith finished tied-third at The Masters in 2022

"We compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we're trying to do the same things that we did six months ago. It's a good feeling to have that competition and it's good to see Brooks [Koepka] win last week. He's playing some really good golf. I think we just need a good, strong finish."

Smith admitted he was unsure of the reception he would receive from his peers on the range, given his switch from the PGA Tour at the end of the FedExCup playoffs last season, with the Australian questioning whether too much is made of the LIV narrative.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw believes next month's Champions Dinner at Augusta National could be 'tense' - with a number of LIV Golfers due to attend the evening. Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw believes next month's Champions Dinner at Augusta National could be 'tense' - with a number of LIV Golfers due to attend the evening.

"I just think there's too much rubbish going on, basically" Smith explained. "For me, like I said out there, I spent an hour out there and saw lots of familiar faces. Lots of smiles and hugs, and it has been nice.

"I don't think there's any kind of hatred going on between the players. We are all happy where we are, and I'm just as happy for the guys winning out on the PGA Tour as I am for the LIV golfers."

Cameron Smith has finished sixth, 26th and 29th in his three LIV appearances so far this season

Smith was among the LIV players to be seen wearing team-branded clothing during Monday's practice day, although he was prepared to change should it be an issue for tournament officials at Augusta.

"I have another set of clothes made up this week without them," Smith added. "We haven't really heard much from Augusta National about the logos. For me personally, I'm really proud of where I'm at and what I'm doing. Unless it's a problem for these guys, I'm going to wear it."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Johnson plays down any LIV-PGA issues

Dustin Johnson says he feels no different returning to Augusta National as a member of LIV Golf and is not expecting any issues with his PGA Tour counterparts this week.

Johnson enjoyed a record-breaking victory in the 2020 contest and finished tied-12th last year, with the former world No 1 one of six former Masters champions to have since joined the breakaway circuit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson says there's no difference between this year's Masters and previous years, as both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players prepare to play in the tournament. Dustin Johnson says there's no difference between this year's Masters and previous years, as both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players prepare to play in the tournament.

The two-time major winner has not played in an event offering world ranking points since The Open in July, seeing him drop to world No 69, and he is looking forward to teeing it up alongside PGA Tour players.

"For me it's the same," Johnson said. "All my buddies are still my buddies, and we play, and it's still golf. So it doesn't matter where you play at. I still play golf for a living. I'm here at the Masters and enjoying this week. This week's all about Augusta.

The Masters - Live Live on

"It has nothing to do with where you play at, but guys that are here, they play all around the world. Not everybody just plays on one spot. It's nice to see a lot of the guys because I haven't seen them all that much."

Couples stands by insults at former champions

Fred Couples insists he will be happy to face Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia this week, despite recently insulting his fellow former Masters champions.

Fred Couples played a practice round with Tiger Woods, Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy on Monday

The 1992 champion made the comments about the LIV golf duo as the guest speaker during a PGA Tour Champions breakfast event in California last month, where he referred to Mickelson a "nutbag" and Garcia a "clown".

"I'm not expecting anything different," Couples said after a practice round on Monday. "I've made comments but they need to understand. If they've looked at anything I've ever said I call myself the same stuff I'm calling them. I just don't think they should bash the PGA Tour or anybody. Just go and play golf.

The Masters - Live Live on

"Tomorrow night will be a great dinner, a lot of fun. People have asked me if I'm going to be paired (with LIV players). I would love to be paired with Phil. He's one of the best players who's ever played, loves this place as much as I do and if we did we'd look at each other on the first hole and we'd have a good time.

"If someone wants to stop and ask why I'm picking on 'em then I'm all for it, but I don't really think I've done anything horrific. They're making comments and I'm replying to them and that's it. If it's offensive I apologise, but they're on another Tour. Go and play and have a good time. I have no problem with anyone on the LIV Tour, I really don't."

Who will win the Green Jacket? Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Daily build-up shows begin at 2pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, with live coverage of the opening round on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.