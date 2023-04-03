The Masters: Brooks Koepka ready for Augusta National after latest LIV Golf victory in Orlando

Brooks Koepka will head to The Masters with a victory to his name after claiming an impressive one-shot win at the LIV Golf League event in Orlando.

Koepka posted a three-under 68 on the final day at Orange County National to become the first player to win multiple LIV events, ending the week on 15 under and a shot clear of Sebastian Munoz.

The four-time major champion started Sunday with a three-shot lead and made three birdies on his front nine, only for playing partner Munoz to narrow the gap by birdieing five of his first ten holes.

Brooks Koepka is chasing a fifth major victory this week

Koepka birdied the par-five 14th but bogeyed the next and saw his lead cut to one when Munoz chipped in at the 16th, although the Colombia missed a long birdie putt at the last that would have forced a play-off.

"I'm playing good, and there's really no better way to go into Augusta than playing good and getting a win," Koepka said. I'm very confident - I like where the game is at.

"Just need to go out and try to rest up for three days, do my usual play nine holes every day and do the homework around these greens, just get a little more adjusted with Augusta."

Munoz's team, Torque GC, beat Koepka's Smash GC by a single shot to claim the team title on 36 under, with Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC taking third.

Dean Burmester carded a seven-under 64 to finish tied-third with Patrick Reed, who posted a bogey-free 67, with Matthew Wolff sharing fifth spot alongside Chile's Mito Pereira.

2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson ended the week in seventh spot, with Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz and Sam Horsfield rounding off the top-10 on the leaderboard.

Koepka: 'I miss playing against Rory!'

Koepka is one of 18 LIV members set to feature at The Masters this week, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy has another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

"It'll be great just to see all the good players back, back in one field again, right?" Koepka added. "It's the first time we've seen it in a long time. That'll be exciting.

"I'm looking forward to it, just to see everybody and compete against them. At the end of the day, I'll be honest, I do miss playing against Rory [McIlroy], I do miss playing against Scottie [Scheffler], and I'm sure they miss playing against us,

"That's a fact; you always want to play against the best. That's going to make Augusta even more special. I think if one of the LIV players does win, I think it'll be definitely a huge statement for LIV."

