2023 golf calendar: Key dates and venues for the majors, the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and more
Last Updated: 13/03/23 2:57pm
Scottie Scheffler is back top of the world after his victory at The Players, with the American likely to contend in many of golf’s other big events over the coming months.
Scheffler leapfrogged Jon Rahm as world No 1 after a five-shot win at the PGA Tour's flagship event, with the victory adding to his WM Phoenix Open title defence the previous month and securing a sixth PGA Tour victory in less than 400 days.
The 26-year-old will try to defend titles at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and The Masters over the coming weeks, live on Sky Sports.
Scheffler is now among the favourites every time he plays and is also set to be a key part of Team USA's Ryder Cup side in Rome this September.
Here are the dates and venues for all of golf's majors in 2023, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar…
Men's majors
April 6-9: The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia
May 18-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill, Rochester, New York
June 15-18: US Open - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California
July 20-23: The Open - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
Women's majors
April 20-23: Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
June 6-9: US Women's Open - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
June 22-25: KPMG PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey
July 27-30: Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France
August 9-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, Surrey, England
Team competitions
January 13-15: Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Continental Europe)
May 4-7: Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
September 22-24: Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain
September 29-October 1: Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
PGA Tour's key events
January 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (Winner - Jon Rahm)
February 9-12: WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)
February 16-19: Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (Winner - Jon Rahm)
March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida (Winner - Kurt Kitayama)
March 9-12: The Players - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)
March 22-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
April 13-16: RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
June 1-4: The Memorial: Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
June 22-25: Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
August 10-13: FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
August 17-20: BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Illinois
August 24-27: Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
DP World Tour's Rolex Series events
January 19-22: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Victor Perez)
January 26-29: Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE (Winner - Rory McIlroy)
July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
September 14-17: BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
November 16-19 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeriah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Senior majors
May 11-14: Regions Tradition - Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama
May 25-28: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas
June 29-July 2: US Senior Open - SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin
July 13-16: Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio
July 27-30: The Senior Open - Royal Porthcawl GC, Bridgend, Wales
Women's senior majors
June 29-July 2 - Senior LPGA Championship - Location TBC
August 25-28: US Senior Women's Open - Waverly Country Club, Portland, Oregan