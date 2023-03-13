2023 golf calendar: Key dates and venues for the majors, the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After an exhilarating 2022, there's plenty of action to get excited about on Sky Sports Golf next year! After an exhilarating 2022, there's plenty of action to get excited about on Sky Sports Golf next year!

Scottie Scheffler is back top of the world after his victory at The Players, with the American likely to contend in many of golf’s other big events over the coming months.

Scheffler leapfrogged Jon Rahm as world No 1 after a five-shot win at the PGA Tour's flagship event, with the victory adding to his WM Phoenix Open title defence the previous month and securing a sixth PGA Tour victory in less than 400 days.

The 26-year-old will try to defend titles at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and The Masters over the coming weeks, live on Sky Sports.

Scheffler is now among the favourites every time he plays and is also set to be a key part of Team USA's Ryder Cup side in Rome this September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Scottie Scheffler dominated the field Highlights from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Scottie Scheffler dominated the field

Here are the dates and venues for all of golf's majors in 2023, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar…

Men's majors

April 6-9: The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia

May 18-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill, Rochester, New York

June 15-18: US Open - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California

July 20-23: The Open - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews. The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews.

Women's majors

April 20-23: Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

June 6-9: US Women's Open - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

June 22-25: KPMG PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey

July 27-30: Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France

August 9-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, Surrey, England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Highlights from day four of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield.

Team competitions

January 13-15: Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Continental Europe)

May 4-7: Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

September 22-24: Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

September 29-October 1: Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

PGA Tour's key events

January 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (Winner - Jon Rahm)

February 9-12: WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)

February 16-19: Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (Winner - Jon Rahm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final day of the Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club. Highlights from the final day of the Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club.

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida (Winner - Kurt Kitayama)

March 9-12: The Players - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)

March 22-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

April 13-16: RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 1-4: The Memorial: Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

June 22-25: Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

August 10-13: FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 17-20: BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 24-27: Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 19-22: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Victor Perez)

January 26-29: Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE (Winner - Rory McIlroy)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. Highlights from the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

September 14-17: BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

November 16-19 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeriah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Senior majors

May 11-14: Regions Tradition - Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

May 25-28: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas

June 29-July 2: US Senior Open - SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin

July 13-16: Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

July 27-30: The Senior Open - Royal Porthcawl GC, Bridgend, Wales

Women's senior majors

June 29-July 2 - Senior LPGA Championship - Location TBC

August 25-28: US Senior Women's Open - Waverly Country Club, Portland, Oregan