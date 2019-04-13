The Masters: Butch Harmon gets interviewed by child at Augusta

Butch Harmon has worked with some of golf's all-time greats through the years, but how would he face being grilled by the sport's newest interviewer?

Ahead of the Masters, live on Sky Sports, Butch sat down with nine-year-old Julian Koehler to be asked a string of questions about the opening men's major of the year.

Interviewing the former coach of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has proven to be an intimidating experience for many of the world's golfing media in the past, although Julian had no such problems in his special chat.

Harmon coached Woods during the 'Tiger Slam'

From wanting to find about what makes the Masters so good to watch, to asking how it feels to see your dad win the Green Jacket, the young golfer probed Butch on a number of Augusta-related topics.

