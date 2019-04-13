The Masters: Butch Harmon gets interviewed by child at Augusta
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 13/04/19 5:41pm
Butch Harmon has worked with some of golf's all-time greats through the years, but how would he face being grilled by the sport's newest interviewer?
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW
Ahead of the Masters, live on Sky Sports, Butch sat down with nine-year-old Julian Koehler to be asked a string of questions about the opening men's major of the year.
Interviewing the former coach of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has proven to be an intimidating experience for many of the world's golfing media in the past, although Julian had no such problems in his special chat.
From wanting to find about what makes the Masters so good to watch, to asking how it feels to see your dad win the Green Jacket, the young golfer probed Butch on a number of Augusta-related topics.
Click on the video above to see Butch's big interview!
The Masters - Live
April 14, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Watch the Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the final round begins on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event!