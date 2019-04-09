The Masters: Patrick Reed says 2018 win gives him motivation to keep the Green Jacket

0:54 Patrick Reed is relishing the chance to attend the Champions Dinner for the first time ahead of his Masters title defence Patrick Reed is relishing the chance to attend the Champions Dinner for the first time ahead of his Masters title defence

Patrick Reed says the knowledge that he can win around Augusta is motivating him to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the Masters.

Reed's nerveless par at the 18th last year ensured he became the fourth straight first-time major winner at Augusta as he finished one shot clear of Rickie Fowler.

Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods remain the only players to retain the Green Jacket, suggesting history is against the 28-year-old in his bid to claim his second major title, but Reed says he can benefit from feeling more comfortable around the golf course.

"It makes me more confident around this course because now we're in a situation where even if you have a perfect game plan, and you know what you're trying to do around the golf course, you are still always wondering 'is this the right game plan or am I doing the right things', since you haven't won here.

"But now actually having the win, I know what I need to do in order to compete and have a chance on Sunday.

"It makes me hungry and more motivated to keep the jacket and continue playing well and trying to win another one.

"I position the jacket everywhere I go, so every time I wake up, I see it, and every time I come home and go to bed, I see it. I use it more as motivation."

Reed parred the 18th to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot in 2018

Reed's win last year remains his last tournament win and his performance at 2018's other majors got progressively worse until he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but he is happy with the state of his game heading into the tournament.

"I feel like the game now is where it needs to be," he added. "We've put in a lot of hard work throughout the entire year. When you come here, you need to be mentally, as well as physically, ready to go out and play.

"I've been really close [to winning]. I've put myself in position in some events. It's just one round here or there that has kind of hurt me. I just need to go out and put four solid rounds together."

As the defending champion Reed has the honour of selecting the menu for Tuesday's Champions Dinner at Augusta National and the Texan has opted for a meaty main course of prime bone-in cowboy ribeye.

Patrick Reed said he’s known what he would serve for Champions’ Dinner at the Masters since he was 13 years old. Tonight he gets his chance. pic.twitter.com/RtgUMUDtXn — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) April 9, 2019

There are also two salad options of caesar salad and wedge salad, as well as a selection of creamy vegetables, including corn creme brulee.

Reed, who recently revealed he has had his menu selections in mind since he was 13, also went for a variety of desserts and a couple of wines from the Napa Valley.