How Patrick Reed held off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win the 2018 Masters

Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates after making par on the 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters

Ahead of the Masters, we look back at how Patrick Reed won his first major title at Augusta 12 months ago.

Prior to last year's triumph, Reed had never finished better than in a tie for 22nd at Augusta, but the American showed great nerve over the weekend to claim a one-shot win over Rickie Fowler and don the Green Jacket.

Reed's week began with a three-under 69 that left him in a tie for fourth, three shots behind leader Jordan Spieth, although the day was notable for Sergio Garcia equalling the worst score for a hole in the tournament's history after putting five shots into the water for a 13 at the 15th on his way to a nine-over par 81.

Spieth's 66, which featured only one dropped shot, earned him a two-shot lead ahead of Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, while Tiger Woods marked his return to Augusta for the first time since 2015 with a one-over 73.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy got himself into early contention with a 69 to join Reed on three under.

Friday was the day that Reed made his move last year, posting a six-under 66 to seize a two-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.

The American carded nine birdies in his round as Spieth went the other way, returning a 74 to sit five back on four under for the tournament alongside McIlroy.

Reed opened up with three straight birdies, and he had two more runs of three successive birdies, only for a bogey to halt each run.

"I was really steady throughout the entire day and got myself in a position where I could attack the pin positions," he said.

"You have to give yourself opportunities and then I let my putter do the work."

Reed extended his lead the following day, making two eagles on his way to a 67 that left him three clear of a surging McIlroy.

McIlroy fired a bogey-free 65 to move to 11 under for the week, two ahead of Rickie Fowler and three in front of Jon Rahm.

McIlroy said at the end of Saturday's play: "Patrick has a three-shot lead but I feel like all the pressure is on him. He has got to protect that and he has some pretty big-time players behind him."

And indeed the pressure came on Sunday, only not from McIlroy.

With the scene set for a highly-anticipated duel between Reed and McIlroy - who had clashed at the Ryder Cup in 2016 - McIlroy could not uphold his side of the duel and fell away, with only one birdie in the final 14 holes to card a 74 and finish the week nine under.

Instead, it was Spieth, who began the day nine shots back, who launched the first attack, taking sole ownership of second on 11 under when he holed from off the green at the 12th.

Rickie Fowler came the closest to ousting Reed on the final day

That took him to within two shots of Reed and a birdie at 13 brought him another shot closer before Reed responded with a 22-foot birdie putt from the back of the 12th.

Back came Spieth, with birdies at 15 and 16 earning him a tie for the lead and a par at the last would have seen him equal the course record, but trouble off the tee saw him drop a shot and set the clubhouse target at 13 under.

He would then be overtaken by Fowler, who picked up six birdies in his last 11 holes, forcing Reed to hold his nerve, which he did by playing his last seven holes in two under.

Reed is presented with his green jacket by Sergio Garcia

Needing a par at the last for the Green Jacket, he navigated it safely for a final-round 71 to finish the week 15 under, one ahead of Fowler.

"One of my huge goals this year was to get back in the winner's circle and to do that in the first major of the year means so much to me," he said.

