Masters memories: Phil Mickelson celebrates maiden major in 2004

0:41 Fifteen years on from his maiden Augusta victory, Phil Mickelson talks through his winning putt at the 2004 Masters Fifteen years on from his maiden Augusta victory, Phil Mickelson talks through his winning putt at the 2004 Masters

Phil Mickelson now has five major victories to his name, but back in early April 2004, questions were being asked about the American left-hander's performances on the biggest stage.

Mickelson headed to the 2004 Masters aged 33 and having played in 46 majors without a victory, but he proved all the doubters wrong with a storming finish at Augusta National to snatch his maiden major win.

After opening with a level-par 72, Mickelson moved into a share of the lead with Chris DiMarco on six under after three rounds thanks to back-to-back 69s.

Mickelson jumps in the air after his birdie on the 18th green

Ernie Els took charge in the final round after he eagled both the eighth and 13th, and the South African was three shots clear with five to play.

But Mickelson then found top gear, with birdies at the 12th, 13th, and 14th, and he replied to Els' birdie at the 15th by holing from 20 feet for a birdie at the 16th.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Els, playing two groups ahead, missed another birdie putt at the 18th, and, minutes later, Mickelson stepped up at the same hole to knock in an 18-foot birdie putt to come home in 31 - finally losing his tag of being the best player never to win a major.

"I kept saying to myself that this was my day," said Mickelson. "I just kept believing that something good was going to happen.

Phil Mickelson dons his green jacket after winning the 2004 Masters

"With it having been such a tough journey, it feels even better."