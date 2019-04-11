The Masters: Bernhard Langer makes remarkable finish to first round

0:41 Bernhard Langer saved the best until last with an incredible finish to his first round at Augusta National Bernhard Langer saved the best until last with an incredible finish to his first round at Augusta National

Bernhard Langer continued to defy his age and compete with golf’s rising stars by signing off his opening round in style at the Masters.

The 61-year-old, a two-time winner of the Green Jacket, posted a one-under 71 to stay in touch with the early leaders at Augusta National.

Langer was under par ever since he birdied the par-five second and briefly went within one of the lead during a tough opening day, but looked in danger of slipping down the leaderboard after sticking his tee shot at the par-four last into trees.

Langer has only missed the Masters twice since making his debut in 1982

The German took two attempts out to get back into play and then hit his long approach off the back of the green on a downslope, leaving himself some 40 feet from the flag.

Langer decided against pitching and elected to putt through the fringe, with his effort having the perfect line and pace as it trickled in off the right edge for the most unlikely of pars.

Click on the video above to see Langer's miraculous save!

