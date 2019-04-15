Tiger Woods or Serena Williams? We ask who is the greatest sportsperson of all time?

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt to win the Masters

Tiger Woods gave the sporting world a moment to remember with his thrilling Masters victory - but is he the greatest sportsperson of all time?

Woods' 15th major title, secured by one shot at Augusta, came 11 years after his last, a period during which he has undergone multiple back surgeries and faced personal problems which had threatened to end his career.

It re-opens the debate about how his success compares to individuals across other sports and the gender divide.

Woods received glowing plaudits from athletes across the sporting landscape but many will argue that there are others, past and present, who are more deserving of being regarded as the greatest of all time.

Muhammad Ali, arguably boxing's most celebrated personality, Serena Williams - a 23-time Grand Slam champion - and Olympians Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt all feature on our 25-strong list of sporting greats.

Have your say on who you believe to be the greatest sports person by voting from our list below.