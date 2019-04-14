Tigers Woods' Masters victory inspires Serena Williams

Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Masters

From one sporting great to another, Serena Williams said she was so "inspired" by Tiger Woods winning his 15th major title, and a first in 11 years, at the Masters on Sunday.

Two years after believing his career was over, Woods held his nerve on a wonderfully chaotic final day at Augusta National.

Amid a dizzying series of twists and turns, Woods carded a closing 70 to finish 13 under par, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, the reigning US Open and US PGA champion.

Serena Williams was left in awe of Woods' success on Sunday

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

The 43-year-old claimed the title after trailing heading into the final round for the first time, an incredible 3,954 days since he beat Rocco Mediate in a play-off for the 2008 US Open, despite a double stress fracture and knee injury which prompted season-ending surgery.

"I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other," tweeted 23-time tennis Grand Slam champion Williams. "Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Chants of 'Tiger, Tiger' reverberated around the 18th green as Woods celebrated a famous win by embracing his son Charlie, daughter Sam and mother Kultida.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.