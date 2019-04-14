Tigers Woods' Masters victory inspires Serena Williams
"Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy"
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 14/04/19 10:18pm
From one sporting great to another, Serena Williams said she was so "inspired" by Tiger Woods winning his 15th major title, and a first in 11 years, at the Masters on Sunday.
Two years after believing his career was over, Woods held his nerve on a wonderfully chaotic final day at Augusta National.
Amid a dizzying series of twists and turns, Woods carded a closing 70 to finish 13 under par, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, the reigning US Open and US PGA champion.
I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019
The 43-year-old claimed the title after trailing heading into the final round for the first time, an incredible 3,954 days since he beat Rocco Mediate in a play-off for the 2008 US Open, despite a double stress fracture and knee injury which prompted season-ending surgery.
"I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other," tweeted 23-time tennis Grand Slam champion Williams. "Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."
Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019
Chants of 'Tiger, Tiger' reverberated around the 18th green as Woods celebrated a famous win by embracing his son Charlie, daughter Sam and mother Kultida.
We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.