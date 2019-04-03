Roger Federer will carry on competing for titles as he targets Jimmy Connors' all-time record

Roger Federer has time to chase down Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 109 career titles

Roger Federer won't stop at 101 career titles even at the grand old age of 37 as he nears Jimmy Connors' all-time record.

The Swiss racked up career title 101 with a clinical 6-1 6-4 dissection of John Isner at the Miami Open on Sunday and although he may not yet be thinking about the record, neither is he contemplating retirement.

The evergreen Federer is healthy, happy and winning titles and he doesn't turn 38 until August. He has four months to add a couple more titles and we still have the grass-court season to come - Federer's favourite!

His latest triumph - his fourth in Miami - ensured that he is the only player on the ATP or WTA Tour to capture two titles this season.

1:51 Roger Federer claims his fourth Miami title with a straight sets victory over John Isner on Sunday Roger Federer claims his fourth Miami title with a straight sets victory over John Isner on Sunday

It has been a marvellous March for Federer, starting with a win in Dubai and ending with victory in Miami. It could have been even better but he had to make do with a runners-up spot to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells in between the two titles.

"This is why I am still playing to hopefully win big titles like here in Miami," said Federer in a post-match interview. "It just shows me the process I am going through is the right one. I am still able to prioritise all the things in my life the right way.

"This is a good phase, a good stretch for me right now. I really feel super healthy. That's why I have been able to play every day for the last four weeks. That's something that maybe hasn't always been the case for the last few years. So you appreciate these moments."

We all want you to keep playing and never retire Isner on Federer

Federer is 18-2 this year, best on the men's tour, which makes him a realistic threat to add to his record total of 20 Grand Slam titles in 2019.

"Unbelievable for you to keep winning and playing this level of tennis," Miami tournament director James Blake, a former top-five player, told Federer at the trophy presentation. "It makes me feel like such an underachiever. We're all just in awe."

1:42 Federer spoke after claiming his 28th Masters victory Federer spoke after claiming his 28th Masters victory

Even his losing opponent in Miami, Isner, gushed over his performance after being brushed aside in 63 minutes by the fourth-seeded Swiss. "We all want you to keep playing and never retire."

Federer has discovered the secret to career longevity that others have not quite figured out. The Swiss maestro just keeps ticking along like one of his country's famous old time pieces.

"I am really excited about the transition I was able to make," he said. "With an older body maybe you move differently, you see it with Rafa too, he doesn't chase down the balls the same way he used to so you adjust to that."

Federer listens closely to what his body is saying and after reaching three consecutive finals, it is telling him that it is time for a rest before he tackles the European clay court season for the first time in three years.

He will play Madrid in May as a tune-up for the French Open which starts on Sunday, May 26.

"I'm not very confident going into this clay court season, I can tell you that, because I don't even remember how to slide anymore," said the Swiss, who will take four or five weeks off before returning in the Spanish capital. "I'm taking baby steps at this point. I'm very excited. It's a good challenge, a good test. Confidence? It's in no man's land.

"If things don't go well then that was expected maybe, but if they do than I am really excited."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.