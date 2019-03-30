Roger Federer says 'it would be a joke' to look to reclaim No 1 ranking again

Roger Federer wants to win tournaments rather than regain top spot

Roger Federer has admitted "it would be a joke" if he looked to reclaim the world No 1 ranking again while he has also wished Andy Murray a speedy recovery following his hip resurfacing operation.

Federer faces defending champion John Isner for the first time in four years in Sunday's Miami Open final where he will be aiming to claim his fourth tournament title.

Since returning from knee surgery in early 2017 the Swiss has won three Grand Slams, sealed his 100th tour-level title, and returned to the top of the rankings after winning in Rotterdam.

Now ranked fifth in the world, Federer insists winning tournaments is more important than regaining the top spot.

"I think it's not reasonable to think that way at 37," said 20-time major champion Federer. "I think it was one of the favourite moments in my life last year in Rotterdam when I was able to get back to world number one at 36, having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in the same year, and winning the Sunshine Double and all that stuff, it just aligned itself beautifully.

"Novak (Djokovic) has just won three (Grand) Slams, so I think it would be a bit of a joke if I said that was my goal."

With Andy in particular, with the uncertainty about his hip, I just wish him the best. Federer on Andy Murray

Federer wants to see a fully-fit Andy Murray back in action

Federer added the tennis world is a better place when his rivals, including Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal are fit and competing at the highest level.

"It's definitely a better tour with them," reflected Federer. "Regardless of their injuries they will come back and I hope when they do come back they are going to be very strong, like the last few times, with Andy in particular, with the uncertainty about his hip, I just wish him the best.

"I still think they will all be back this year at some point hopefully, and hopefully the year-end will be incredibly exciting."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.