Nick Kyrgios showcased his talents with an underarm ace against Dusan Lajovic in Miami

0:24 Nick Kyrgios performed an underarm ace during his match with Dusan Lajovic at the Miami Open Nick Kyrgios performed an underarm ace during his match with Dusan Lajovic at the Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios showcased his immense talent by producing a stunning underarm ace during his Miami Open victory against Dusan Lajovic.

Kyrgios doubled down with the underarm tactic to win two points against hapless Serb Dusan Lajovic and fire up a timeworn debate between modern fans and purists.

The first attempt at 3-1 in the first set against unseeded Lajovic might easily be regarded as textbook execution.

With the Serb standing well behind the baseline, Kyrgios leant over the ball, bounced it a few times and without looking up, flicked it just over the net. It landed with enough slice to bounce twice for an ace and seal the game, leaving a flat-footed Lajovic no chance to reply.

Not many people understand genius. So they try to get genius to conform to something they do understand. He has uncanny instinct and vision. He’s unpredictable and his hand skills are phenomenal. Yes he’s inconsistent mentally but he’s still a genius in my eyes. — judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 25, 2019

More casually struck, Kyrgios' second effort lacked something in execution, allowing Lajovic to swoop in and easily make the retrieve. But the Australian was ready for the Serb's drop-shot return, and flicked it past him to close out the first set.

The mercurial Australian Kyrgios won the match 6-3 6-1 in less than an hour.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.