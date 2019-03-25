Roger Federer sweeps past Filip Krajinovic to reach Miami Open last 16

Roger Federer cruised into the last 16 of the Miami Open

Roger Federer moved through to the last 16 at the Miami Open after cruising past Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in straight sets on Monday.

Federer, beaten by Dominic Thiem in last week's BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells, reached the fourth-round of the tournament for the 16th time with a confident 7-5 6-3 victory.

The Swiss legend, who is aiming to land his fourth title in Florida, adapted to the conditions in mesmerising style to finish with 35 winners and 14 aces in 90 minutes.

Federer, 37, will face the winner of the match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev or big-hitting American Reilly Opelka.

Jordan Thompson upset Grigor Dimitrov to set up a meeting with Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson mixed 13 aces with just one double fault to seal a 6-4 7-6 (7-6) victory over Portuguese Joao Sousa earlier.

The towering South African sixth seed will be a heavy favourite on Tuesday when he faces unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 7-5

Bianca Andreescu shakes hands with Anett Kontaveit after being forced to retire with a right shoulder injury

In the women's event, Bianca Andreescu's dominant recent impressive run ended as the Canadian teenager who has taken the tennis world by storm retired with a shoulder injury while trailing 6-1 2-0 in her fourth-round clash with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Czech third seed Petra Kvitova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash with Australian 12th seed Ashleigh Barty, a 4-6 6-3 6-2 winner over seventh seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.