Angelique Kerber calls Bianca Andreescu a 'drama queen' after Miami Open defeat

An irate Angelique Kerber called Bianca Andreescu a "drama queen" after losing to the teenager for the second time in a week.

Andreescu reached the fourth round of the Miami Open, winning 6-4 4-6 6-1 in a match that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old Canadian has shocked Kerber in the Indian Wells final to become one of the most unexpected champions and she maintained her winning record against top 10 players this year with another upset win against the eighth-seeded German and world No 4.

"Biggest drama queen ever," Kerber told Andreescu while offering only an abrupt handshake following the match.

Kerber later took to Twitter to congratulate her opponent, saying: Tough battle out there last night @MiamiOpen. Congrats to Bianca @Bandreescu_ for a great performance and a well deserved win.

Bruh you said she is a drama queen and then post this 😂😂😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 24, 2019

Nick Kyrgios later called out Kerber's ice-cold handshake to Andreescu on Twitter: Bruh you said she is a drama queen and then post this.

Andreescu was delighted with her performance against Kerber and will take on 21st seed Anett Kontaveit in the last 16 next.

"It wasn't easy today," she said in her on-court interview. "Kerber played a really great match but I think I took the momentum from the final into this match. I expected a lot of good things from her but I think I was one step ahead today."

