Roger Federer will face defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final

Roger Federer takes on defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final this Sunday.

Federer cruised into his fifth Miami Open final with an impressive 6-2 6-4 victory against Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

The win secured a record-breaking 50th ATP Masters 1000 final for the Swiss, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal to lead the all-time list.

The Swiss, who won his 100th title earlier this month in Dubai, will be desperate to make up for defeat in the Indian Wells final to Dominic Thiem as he seeks his fourth Miami Open title.

But 33-year-old Isner has rediscovered the form which enabled him to win his only ATP Masters title a year ago at the Crandon Park venue.

Did you know... Federer is playing in his 50th Masters 1000 final (27-22), while Isner is competing in his fifth (1-3).

American big-hitter John Isner beat 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) and is now one match away from a successful title defence after powering into the final without dropping a set.

Federer leads the head-to-head meetings 5-2 against Isner, but they haven't played each other since 2015.

"It's amazing I said before the tournament the chances were I would not defend my title," Isner said. "I'm very, very happy."

🏆 MIAMI OPEN FINAL 🏆



Roger #Federer aims for his fourth @MiamiOpen title when he takes on defending champion John #Isner in Sunday's final. Follow our live blog for game-by-game updates 📝 from 6pm. Who wins? VOTE BELOW... — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) March 30, 2019

The tall American hit 21 aces during his semi-final win and has 98 in five tournament matches. Federer said he'll brace for a barrage.

"I know what to expect," Federer said. "On Sunday I'll be the goalie and try my very best."

