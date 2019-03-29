Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova advance to Miami Open final

Ashleigh Barty will next play the biggest match of her career

Ashleigh Barty’s brilliant week continued when she set up a Miami Open final to be played against Karolina Pliskova.

Australia's Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-3 in Thursday's semi-final, while Pliskova edged past Simona Halep 7-5 6-1.

Barty had, in her previous match, guaranteed a first-ever rise into the WTA top 10 rankings by eliminating Petra Kvitova in the last eight.

She then came through a rain-soaked semi-final to qualify for the biggest match of her career to date, and said: "I'm so proud of myself and my team for trusting the process and enjoying the journey.

"I think we have had some amazing opportunities on the court to do some pretty special things.

"I think now we have another opportunity in a couple days' time to go out there and try and play a really good match. Obviously it's another chance at a title. Really excited to be in this position."

Pliskova stands in Barty's way

Her next opponent Pliskova said: "I think [Barty] has a completely different style than these girls which I played.

"She's also trying to go for some winners. She has a slice backhand, she has a good serve, so she can move pretty well on the court, so she understands the game well, I think.

"So it's going to be not only about me this time, which actually now a lot of matches were about me more. So I need to accept when she's playing well, and I know I can beat her."