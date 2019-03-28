Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe have signed up for Queen's Club

Felix Auger Aliassime will light up Queen's Club this summer

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe are the latest trio of young stars to have signed up for Queen's Club this summer.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, will be the first male player born in the 2000s to reach the World's Top 50 when the new rankings list is published on Monday following a breakthrough year on the ATP Tour.

"It's a tournament that I've watched growing up and I've heard that it's one of the best of the year, so I'm excited to be playing there for the first time," said Auger-Aliassime.

"I get a chance to be in London as well, close to Wimbledon, so it's nice. I think there is no better way to prepare for Wimbledon."

Denis Shapovalov beat Britain's Kyle Edmund two years ago

Shapovalov already ensured he is a firm favourite at the tournament in west London with a stunning win over Kyle Edmund two years ago, and the 19-year-old cannot wait to return.

"It's a tournament I love coming to," said Shapovalov. "The history of Queen's is unbelievable. You see all the champions on the wall that have won that tournament, you see the way it's organised, the way they've kept it. I'm really looking forward to going back there."

Frances Tiafoe is America's hottest talent

American starlet Tiafoe, 21, reached the quarter-finals of the grass-court event last year.

"Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe are three of the most exciting young players in the sport, and we are thrilled that they have agreed to play the Fever-Tree Championships," said Tournament Director Stephen Farrow.

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Tiafoe join Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyle Edmund and Nick Kyrgios in the line-up, which will also see Marin Cilic trying to defend his title.

