Nick Kyrgios to play at Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club this June

Nick Kyrgios hopes to bring the form that won him the ATP-500 title in Acapulco last week to the grass of London

Nick Kyrgios has become the latest big name to sign up for the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club this summer.

The Australian was in electric form in claiming the Acapulco title last week, defeating Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev on his way to glory.

He joins British No 1 Kyle Edmund, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Marin Cilic on the entry list at Queen's.

Kyrgios beat three Top 10 ranked players en route to winning in Mexico

He said: "I know what I can do if I'm feeling good, and I want to show that on the grass at Queen's and Wimbledon this year.

"The Fever-Tree Championships is a great event, one of my good mates Andy Murray won the title five times there, so that shows how important it is. The courts are perfect, they suit my game and if I go well there it will set me up perfectly for Wimbledon."

Kyrgios defeated Murray and Edmund on his way to the semi-finals at Queen's last summer, his best run at the tournament, which begins on June 17.

