Britain's Dan Evans returns to top 100 as Roger Federer climbs into the world top five

Britain's Dan Evans is back in the world rankings top 100 less than a year after returning from a drugs ban.

Evans was handed a one-year suspension by the International Tennis Federation following a positive test for cocaine use last April, after which the former world No 41 vowed to rebuild his career.

The 28-year-old enjoyed one of the best weeks of his career last month when he defeated big-hitting American John Isner to reach the final of the Delray Beach Open, but he missed out on claiming his maiden ATP Tour title, suffering an agonising defeat to Radu Albot.

Evans has since climbed 48 places since finishing as runner-up and is now in the top 100 once again.

Kyle Edmund won the Indian Wells Challenger event

British No 1 Kyle Edmund, who won the Indian Wells Challenger after defeating Andrey Rublev in the final, climbed up to world No 23, while Cameron Norrie enjoyed a rise of 16 spots to No 48 after reaching the semi-finals of the Mexican Open before losing to beaten finalist Alexander Zverev.

After winning in Dubai Roger Federer will now defend his Indian Wells title

Roger Federer climbs three spots up to world No 4 after claiming a 100th career title in Dubai, while beaten finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas makes his top 10 debut.

Acapulco champion Nick Kyrgios was the week's biggest mover climbing from world No 72 to No 33 as he beat Andreas Seppi, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev on his way to glory.

