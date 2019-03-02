Roger Federer beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Roger Federer

When you are Roger Federer, landmarks and records tend to follow, by even by the legendary Swiss' standards, victory in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships broke new ground as he claimed his 100th ATP title.

Having been knocked out of the Australian Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas with a surprise fourth-round defeat in the year's opening major, Federer gained revenge with a dominant 6-4 6-4 victory that makes him just the second man to reach three figures for singles titles.

Jimmy Connors (109) is the only other man to achieve the feat in the professional era and Federer has been stuck on 99 since his lifting the trophy in Basel in October, but Saturday's win adds another achievement to his incredible list of feats.

Roger Federer claimed the 100th ATP singles title of an incredible career by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

The 37-year-old has won more men's Grand Slam singles titles than anyone else, winning his 20th with success in Melbourne last year so his next goal is to add major No 21 but for now he can bask in the glory of yet another title triumph.

More than 18 years after beating Julien Boutter to claim his first title in Milan in February 2001, Federer brought up the century with a typically classy display, needing just 69 minutes to demolish the 20-year-old Greek sensation.

A single break in each set backed up by a dominant performance on his own serve was enough for Federer to claim an eighth Dubai title and with it a win that will move him back up to world No 4 on Monday.

"I'm delighted. It's great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title," Federer said in his on-court interview that saw him also shower praise on his talented, yet vanquished opponent.

"To win in Marseille and then come here was difficult for Stefanos. I don't know if Stefanos was born when I won my first title.

"It's a privilege because I'll be watching them on the TV. It was a treat to play Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. I'm sure Stefanos will have a wonderful career - tennis is in good hands regardless if I'm there or not."

Tsitsipas' run in Dubai means he will rise into the world's top 10 for the first time on Monday while Federer will head for Indian Wells looking to pick up a first Masters crown since 2017 and he seems in the mood for more landmarks.

Federer's century by the numbers

20 - Grand slam titles (8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Opens, 5 US Opens, 1 French Open)

27 - Masters 1000 titles (7 Cincinnati, 6 Madrid, 5 Indian Wells, 3 Miami, 3 Shanghai, 2 Canada, 1 Paris)

22 - ATP 500 titles

25 - ATP 250 titles

6 - ATP Finals titles, an all-time record.

#RF100 @RogerFederer Titles by Age (19)

19: 1

20: 2

21: 6

22: 10

23: 11

24: 9

25: 10

26: 6

27: 5

28: 2

29: 5

30: 8

31: 2

32: 2

33: 7

34: 2

35: 5

36: 5

37: 2 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2019

#RF100 @RogerFederer Title Wins By the Numbers

1 as World No 7

5 vs World No 1

8 @DDFTennis

9 behind @JimmyConnors

15 after losing 1st set

19 countries

20 Slams

25 opponents now retired

31 events

35 title defenses

50 opponents

57 vs Top 10

67 in straight sets

68 younger opponents — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2019

Notable milestones

24 - Consecutive finals won between October 2003 and November 2005.

12 - Titles won in 2006, Federer's most prolific season.

9 - Gerry Weber Open (Halle) and the Swiss Indoors (Basel)

8 - Dubai Tennis Championship

#RF100 @RogerFederer 50 Opponents in 100 Title Wins (Part 1/3)

Agassi (2), Andreev, Baghdatis, Berdych (3), Bjorkman, Blake (3), Boutter, Chela, Cilic (2), Copil, Coria, Cuevas, Davydenko (2), Del Potro (2), Dimitrov, Djokovic (6), Falla, Ferrer (2), Fish (2), Gasquet (2), Goffin — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2019

#RF100 @RogerFederer 50 Opponents in 100 Title Wins (Part 2/3)

Gonzalez (3), Henman (2), Hewitt (3), Isner, Kiefer, Kohlschreiber, Ljubicic (4), Lopez, F. Mayer, Monfils, Moya, Murray (5), Nadal (10), Nalbandian, Nieminen (2), Nishikori, J. Novak (2), Philippoussis, Raonic (2) — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2019

#RF100 @RogerFederer 50 Opponents in 100 Title Wins (Part 3/3)

Roddick (7), Safin (3), Seppi, Simon, Soderling, Tsitsipas, Tsonga (2), Wawrinka, Youzhny (2), A. Zverev — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 2, 2019

By surface

69 - Hard Court titles

18 - Grass Court titles

11 - Clay Court titles

2 - Carpet Court titles.

Socially Speaking

The tennis world was out in force to pay tribute to Federer's latest achievement, from the tournaments he has won to the players he has beaten, everyone was full of praise.....

Just watched @rogerfederer win his 100th title and my daughter asked “how many did you win?” “10” I responded proudly. “How come you only won 10? That’s like none.” Thanks Roger, for making me look bad in front of my kids. Congrats. — James Blake (@JRBlake) March 2, 2019

THE GREATEST CHAMPION EVER, @rogerfederer! Congrats to the ultimate GOAT! 🐐 What an incredible achievement! 🎾💯🏆 #RF100 — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) March 2, 2019

Congratulations ⁦@rogerfederer⁩ on reaching 100x 🏆!! Special night ! He says “ future is in great hands “ ⁦@StefTsitsipas⁩ ⁦@ATP_Tour⁩ pic.twitter.com/du4p32R8Kn — Annabel Croft (@Annabel_Croft) March 2, 2019

