Roger Federer will play on clay at this year's Madrid Open

Roger Federer will return to the Caja Magica to play on the clay at the Madrid Open for the first time in four years.

The Swiss former world No 1 is a three-time winner of the event in 2006, 2009 and 2012, but after missing the entire clay-court season for the past two years to manage his schedule, he will be making his return.

After falling to Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16 of the Australian Open, Federer hinted at making a return to the clay courts so his latest announcement comes as little surprise.

"Federer is one of the best players in history," said tournament director Feliciano Lopez of the 20-time major winner.

"We are happy because his return to Madrid is a gift for the tournament, but above all for the fans because they will be able to see a unique player.

"Having him back on clay with Djokovic and Nadal will be something unmissable."

Federer last won at the Caja Magica in 2012 where he was presented with the trophy by actor, Will Smith

World No 1 Novak Djokovic and 11-time French Open winner Nadal are also expected to feature at the tournament, which will be played from May 3-12.

Federer has amassed a total of 11 titles on clay, including six ATP Masters 1000 crowns and a Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2009.

