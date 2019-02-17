Simona Halep splits with coach Thierry van Cleemput after trial period

Simona Halep has split with Belgian coach Thierry van Cleemput after just a week's trial

Former world No 1 Simona Halep has ended her collaboration with the Belgian coach Thierry van Cleemput following her loss in the final of the Qatar Open.

The trial lasted just one week with the Romanian saying there was a lack of "chemistry" between the pair.

Despite making a strong run to the final in Doha, Halep went down to Elise Mertens, who battled back from a set and a break down to claim the biggest title of her career.

"So we tried for one week and it's finished," Halep told WTA Insider. "We decided to stop because we are not a good fit together. He's a good person, a very nice person, but on court the chemistry is not there.

"We couldn't fit each other tennis-wise. Personally, he is a very nice person. We are friends."

Thierry van Cleemput, who had previously coached David Goffin, spent just a week in the Halep camp

The French Open champion added that she is happy with her current team having split from long-term coach Darren Cahill in November.

"I can say that I am not looking [for a coach] at the moment," Halep said. "I have my team, I have my hitting partner with me. I feel good like this and I will take my time. I know I said that when I started the year and then I changed my mind because I felt I need a coach. Still, now I feel like I need that freedom, just to stay and just to play with what I learned from Darren for years.

"Now I feel more relaxed, I feel more chilled. The priorities are changing a little bit. I'm more responsible for myself and I try to solve my own problems, on court and off court."

Halep suffered a shock defeat to Elise Mertens in Doha

Halep, who will rise to No 2 in the WTA rankings on Monday, is next in action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she will play Genie Bouchard or Vera Lapko in her opening match.

"I didn't think I would panic [without a coach]," Halep continued. "Of course I was worried a little bit. I didn't have that feeling for the last four years. Always I had someone behind my shoulders supporting me in every step. So now I am a little bit alone.

"It's also a good thing. I see the things positively and I feel I can improve more if I stay like this.

"I'm very happy with how I am playing, how I feel on court, how happy I am also off court, I'm relaxed. I'm taking the tournaments like a pleasure now so the pressure is off. It's really good. I feel like there are no weights on my shoulders now."

