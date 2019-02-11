Naomi Osaka splits from coach Sascha Bajin
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 12/02/19 7:52am
Naomi Osaka has announced her split from coach Sascha Bajin, just weeks after winning her second successive Grand Slam title.
The 21-year-old was victorious in the Australian Open last month, to add to the US Open title she won in September last year.
Osaka is also currently No 1 in the WTA rankings, but she wrote on Twitter: "Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future."
Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future.— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) February 11, 2019
Bajin responded shortly after, writing: "I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this."
Thank you Naomi 🙏🏽 I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this.— sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) February 11, 2019
Bajin, who was crowned WTA Coach of the Year in 2018, was hired by Osaka at the beginning of last season.
The 34-year-old German has previously worked with Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki.
