Simona Halep shocked by Elise Mertens in the final of the Qatar Open
Last Updated: 16/02/19 6:39pm
Elise Mertens came back from a set and a break down against Simona Halep to pip the top seed and claim the biggest title of her career at the Qatar Open.
Halep looked to be in total control at 6-3 2-0 ahead but her unseeded Belgian opponent immediately broke back and then took the match to a decider in Doha.
Mertens then secured a third world top-10 scalp in three matches as she prevailed 3-6 6-4 6-3 against the Romanian, having defeated Kiki Bertens and Angelique Kerber to get to the final.
Victory after nearly two-and-a-quarter hours handed Mertens her first WTA Premier-level crown and fifth title on the tour overall.
