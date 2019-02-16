Simona Halep shocked by Elise Mertens in the final of the Qatar Open

Elise Mertens stunned Simona Halep to win the Qatar Open final on Saturday

Elise Mertens came back from a set and a break down against Simona Halep to pip the top seed and claim the biggest title of her career at the Qatar Open.

Halep looked to be in total control at 6-3 2-0 ahead but her unseeded Belgian opponent immediately broke back and then took the match to a decider in Doha.

Mertens then secured a third world top-10 scalp in three matches as she prevailed 3-6 6-4 6-3 against the Romanian, having defeated Kiki Bertens and Angelique Kerber to get to the final.

Halep congratulates Mertens on her win in Doha

Victory after nearly two-and-a-quarter hours handed Mertens her first WTA Premier-level crown and fifth title on the tour overall.

