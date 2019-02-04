Andy Murray welcome at Queen's Club this June, says tournament director

The door at Queen's Club will remain open for Andy Murray for as long as possible

Queen's Club tournament director Stephen Farrow says "the door will remain open" for Andy Murray for as long as possible ahead of the June tournament in London.

Murray has a career-long commitment to play in the Fever-Tree Championships, but after revealing details of his latest hip surgery on social media last week, doubts remain as to whether he will be able to participate at the grass-court event held in west London this summer.

Murray, who has won a record five titles at the ATP-500 tournament, admitted there were no guarantees he would be able to make a successful comeback but wanted to ensure "a better quality of life" after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Of course we would love to have him back at the Fever-Tree Championships if he is fit and able to play. Tournament director Stephen Farrow on Andy Murray

"Andy is our greatest champion, and he has our full support," said Farrow.

"The most important thing is that he recovers well from his surgery and can live a pain-free life as soon as possible. We have a special bond with him - he won his first professional match at The Queen's Club, he won the tournament five times, and we have so many special memories of him playing on our centre court.

"Of course we would love to have him back at the Fever-Tree Championships if he is fit and able to play. We will keep in close contact with him and his team, and the door will remain open for him for as long as possible."

Kyle Edmund will be seeking to better his best performance at Queen's

British No 1 Kyle Edmund has already confirmed that he will enter the tournament, held from 17-23 June.

Edmund will be seeking to better his best performance on grass when he reached the quarter-finals in 2016.

"The Fever-Tree Championships is one of the best events on the tour, and the grass at The Queen's Club plays perfectly, so I am really looking forward to it," said Edmund.

"Queen's is a special place for me and the tournament has always had a very special place in my heart. They always have such a great player field and I'm super excited to be coming back."

The 24-year-old has endured a challenging start to 2019 because of a knee injury, but he is confident that he will return to action in March for Indian Wells and Miami, then onto the clay before arriving on grass at Queen's.

Farrow said: "We saw what Kyle is capable of with his run to the semifinals of the Australian Open last year, and it's great to have the British No 1 already confirmed to play in the Fever-Tree Championships. Our spectators love to cheer on one of their own, and Kyle will give them everything he's got."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.