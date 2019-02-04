Davis Cup will feature Great Britain, Germany, Australia plus more after qualifying round concludes

World No 2 Alexander Zverev led Germany to the Davis Cup

Great Britain will be joined by 12 new qualifiers, including Germany and Australia, at the revamped Davis Cup.

The 18 nations have now been confirmed for the new-look tournament in November in Madrid, in which matches will be played over the best of three sets across two days.

Australia, Germany, Serbia, Italy, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and Russia won qualifying ties at the weekend to progress to the Davis Cup.

They join automatic qualifiers Croatia, France, Spain and USA, plus wildcards Great Britain and Argentina.

Notably Switzerland, missing Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, lost to Russia so failed to qualify.

Germany's Boris Becker congratulates Alexander Zverev

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt steered his team to the Davis Cup

Qualifying results

Australia 4-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Austria 2-3 Chile

Brazil 1-3 Belgium

China 2-3 Japan

Colombia 4-0 Sweden

Czech Republic 1-3 Netherlands

Germany 5-0 Hungary

India 1-3 Italy

Kazakhstan 3-1 Portugal

Slovakia 2-3 Canada

Switzerland 1-3 Russia

Uzbekistan 2-3 Serbia

The six seeded nations for the Finals, who will be drawn into position 1 across Groups A-F, are:

1 France

2 Croatia

3 Argentina

4 Belgium

5 Great Britain

6 USA

The remaining nations are ranked 7 to 18 in accordance with the Davis Cup Ranking:

7 Spain

8 Serbia

9 Australia

10 Italy

11 Germany

12 Kazakhstan

13 Canada

14 Japan

15 Colombia

16 Netherlands

17 Russia

18 Chile

