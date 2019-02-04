Davis Cup will feature Great Britain, Germany, Australia plus more after qualifying round concludes
Last Updated: 04/02/19 5:10pm
Great Britain will be joined by 12 new qualifiers, including Germany and Australia, at the revamped Davis Cup.
The 18 nations have now been confirmed for the new-look tournament in November in Madrid, in which matches will be played over the best of three sets across two days.
Australia, Germany, Serbia, Italy, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and Russia won qualifying ties at the weekend to progress to the Davis Cup.
They join automatic qualifiers Croatia, France, Spain and USA, plus wildcards Great Britain and Argentina.
Notably Switzerland, missing Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, lost to Russia so failed to qualify.
Qualifying results
Australia 4-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Austria 2-3 Chile
Brazil 1-3 Belgium
China 2-3 Japan
Colombia 4-0 Sweden
Czech Republic 1-3 Netherlands
Germany 5-0 Hungary
India 1-3 Italy
Kazakhstan 3-1 Portugal
Slovakia 2-3 Canada
Switzerland 1-3 Russia
Uzbekistan 2-3 Serbia
The six seeded nations for the Finals, who will be drawn into position 1 across Groups A-F, are:
1 France
2 Croatia
3 Argentina
4 Belgium
5 Great Britain
6 USA
The remaining nations are ranked 7 to 18 in accordance with the Davis Cup Ranking:
7 Spain
8 Serbia
9 Australia
10 Italy
11 Germany
12 Kazakhstan
13 Canada
14 Japan
15 Colombia
16 Netherlands
17 Russia
18 Chile
