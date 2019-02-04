Tennis News

Davis Cup will feature Great Britain, Germany, Australia plus more after qualifying round concludes

Last Updated: 04/02/19 5:10pm

World No 2 Alexander Zverev led Germany to the Davis Cup
Great Britain will be joined by 12 new qualifiers, including Germany and Australia, at the revamped Davis Cup.

The 18 nations have now been confirmed for the new-look tournament in November in Madrid, in which matches will be played over the best of three sets across two days.

Australia, Germany, Serbia, Italy, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and Russia won qualifying ties at the weekend to progress to the Davis Cup.

They join automatic qualifiers Croatia, France, Spain and USA, plus wildcards Great Britain and Argentina.

Notably Switzerland, missing Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, lost to Russia so failed to qualify.

Germany's Boris Becker congratulates Alexander Zverev
Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt steered his team to the Davis Cup
Qualifying results
Australia 4-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Austria 2-3 Chile
Brazil 1-3 Belgium
China 2-3 Japan
Colombia 4-0 Sweden
Czech Republic 1-3 Netherlands
Germany 5-0 Hungary
India 1-3 Italy
Kazakhstan 3-1 Portugal
Slovakia 2-3 Canada
Switzerland 1-3 Russia
Uzbekistan 2-3 Serbia

The six seeded nations for the Finals, who will be drawn into position 1 across Groups A-F, are:
1 France
2 Croatia
3 Argentina
4 Belgium
5 Great Britain
6 USA

The remaining nations are ranked 7 to 18 in accordance with the Davis Cup Ranking:
7 Spain
8 Serbia
9 Australia
10 Italy
11 Germany
12 Kazakhstan
13 Canada
14 Japan
15 Colombia
16 Netherlands
17 Russia
18 Chile

