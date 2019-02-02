Tennis Australia criticises Bernard Tomic amid Lleyton Hewitt row

Tennis Australia has accused Bernard Tomic of deliberately trying to sabotage the nation's Davis Cup team in a nasty spat with captain Lleyton Hewitt

Tomic launched an extraordinary attack on two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt during the Australian Open last month, saying "no one likes him any more" while claiming he had ruined the national tennis system.

He alleged there were deep divisions in the Australian men's game.

Hewitt responded by washing his hands of the player, alleging he had been blackmailed and physically threatened by the 26-year-old.

Tomic's father John then said he planned legal action against Hewitt over an incident he claimed occurred in 2010 when his son was a Davis Cup debutant.

Hewitt is right not to consider Tomic for Davis Cup selection, says Craig Tiley

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said he was "deeply disappointed with the ongoing disrespect from Bernard and his father".

"Lleyton is right to say Bernard will not be considered for Davis Cup. Bernard does not meet the standards of behaviour and commitment to himself, the team or the sport," said Tiley.

"Now, he is deliberately trying to damage that culture - and not for the first time.

"We have given [Tomic] more than a decade of support. Ultimately, we have to draw a line when the behaviour does not warrant the support."

Tomic has not played Davis Cup tennis for Australia since 2016

John Tomic claimed the incident in 2010 left his son traumatised but Tiley said it was the first he heard about it.

"In regards to John Tomic's recent claim in the media about an alleged incident in 2010, we are not aware of any formal complaint lodged by either John or Bernard," he said.

"Both Bernard and John have enjoyed a lot of support since in many areas of their lives, including a long and sustained period of personal commitment and whole-hearted effort from Lleyton Hewitt as Davis Cup captain."

Tomic, who rose to a career-high 17 at his peak, has not played Davis Cup since 2016 and claims Hewitt "doesn't put the players first". Australia are currently playing a Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide.

