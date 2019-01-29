Andy Murray undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

Andy Murray posted this shot of himself after the successful operation (via @andymurray on Instagram)

Andy Murray has confirmed he has undergone hip resurfacing surgery.

The three-time Grand Slam champion revealed in an emotional news conference ahead of the Australian Open his intention to retire after this year's Wimbledon, but admitted the event in Melbourne could be the final tournament of his career.

Murray was unsure whether to undergo the procedure, which involves putting a metal place into the joint, and admitted there were no guarantees he would be able to make a successful comeback but wanted to ensure "a better quality of life".

"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday [Monday] morning," he posted on Instagram.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain.

The X-ray shows Murray's new metal hip (via @andymurray on Instagram)

"I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."

Murray suffered a thrilling five-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round at the Australian Open, where he defied expectations to nearly mount a remarkable comeback from two sets down.

Murray was beaten in five sets by Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round

The 31-year-old spoke of his determination "to keep playing tennis" in an interview to Sky News following his Australian Open exit and was backed to undergo the hip surgery by Boris Becker in a bid to prolong his career.

Doubles specialist Bob Bryan also backed Murray to be able to resume his career at the highest level should he undergo the same hip resurfacing surgery he underwent last year.

Murray, who also underwent hip surgery in Melbourne last year, returned to the tour at Queen's last June but pulled out of Wimbledon and has played 15 matches since his comeback.